Husker freshman linebacker Keyshawn Greene enters transfer portal

Keyshawn Greene on Friday became the third member of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class to leave the Husker football program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A source confirmed Greene's departure on Friday evening. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder out of Crawfordsville, Florida, was the second highest-rated recruit in NU's 2020 class, and he's the third Floridian — joining cornerbacks Henry Gray and Jaiden Francois — to hit the transfer portal since arrival. Gray transferred to Florida International. Francois transferred to Central Florida. Now Greene is headed out, too.

The Huskers were high on the potential of Greene as an inside linebacker. His position coach, Barrett Ruud, described Greene in June as a "natural" at the position and predicted he'd be an "anchor" on special teams. That was before the Big Ten presidents and chancellors chose to indefinitely postpone the 2020 football season.

Nebraska still has plenty of options left at inside linebacker with Will Honas and Collin Miller, Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, Jackson Hannah and Garrett Snodgrass. The Huskers have several inside 'backers committed for the 2021 class, as well.

