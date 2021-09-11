Husker halftime: Adrian Martinez runs and throws Nebraska to 14-0 lead

The defensive struggle was just getting started under the scorching afternoon sun. Buffalo went three and out. Then Nebraska ran on its first eight snaps and appeared to break through when Martinez hit Touré for a 26-yard touchdown down the left sideline — but a Wyatt Liewer offensive pass interference call wiped out the score and forced an NU punt as red balloons dotted the blue sky.

Multiple standout individual defensive efforts helped end Buffalo drives in the second frame. Damion Daniels broke through the line for a tackle for loss on a third-and-3 near midfield. After Martinez’s long run set up the game’s first score, Buffalo went for a fourth-and-3 from its own 44 but inside ‘backer Luke Reimer stopped the Bulls rusher on a short swing pass.

The hosts doubled their lead late in the second quarter. On first-and-10 from the NU 32, Martinez hit Touré from the slot and he outran everyone down the sideline. Nebraska began the drive at its own 20 after an 81-yard punt from Buffalo QB Kyle Vantrease.