Husker halftime: Adrian Martinez runs and throws Nebraska to 14-0 lead

LINCOLN — A pair of long Adrian Martinez plays — one with his legs, one with his arm — staked Nebraska to a 14-0 halftime lead over Buffalo.
Nebraska’s fourth-year starting quarterback flashed his explosive versatility in an otherwise grind of a first half for both teams. He shook off pressure and broke loose for a 71-yard scramble that set up the first Husker touchdown, then found Samori Touré over the middle for a 68-yard scoring strike right before intermission.
Martinez rushed six times for 110 yards overall, with his long run setting up a 2-yard Gabe Ervin touchdown up the middle. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 116 yards.
Neither side lit up the scoreboard early with on-field temperatures in the triple digits under a scorching September sun. NU outgained its Mid-American Conference counterpart 259-137 as the two teams combined for six punts, a turnover on downs and two missed field goals. Two potential Husker touchdown plays were wiped out by penalties
Lengthy initial drives by each team chewed up more than 11 minutes of the first quarter. Buffalo went 11 plays in 6:12, but stalled and punted following holding and false start penalties. Nebraska strung together 11 straight plays — converting a pair of third downs — and reached the Buffalo 14-yard line before Connor Culp pushed a 32-yard field-goal try wide right.
The defensive struggle was just getting started under the scorching afternoon sun. Buffalo went three and out. Then Nebraska ran on its first eight snaps and appeared to break through when Martinez hit Touré for a 26-yard touchdown down the left sideline — but a Wyatt Liewer offensive pass interference call wiped out the score and forced an NU punt as red balloons dotted the blue sky.
Multiple standout individual defensive efforts helped end Buffalo drives in the second frame. Damion Daniels broke through the line for a tackle for loss on a third-and-3 near midfield. After Martinez’s long run set up the game’s first score, Buffalo went for a fourth-and-3 from its own 44 but inside ‘backer Luke Reimer stopped the Bulls rusher on a short swing pass.
The hosts doubled their lead late in the second quarter. On first-and-10 from the NU 32, Martinez hit Touré from the slot and he outran everyone down the sideline. Nebraska began the drive at its own 20 after an 81-yard punt from Buffalo QB Kyle Vantrease.
Nebraska played most of the first half without No. 1 tight end Austin Allen. The fifth-year junior left the field with an apparent head injury after reeling in an 8-yard catch on the Huskers’ fourth play from scrimmage. Already without No. 2 tight end Travis Vokolek, NU deployed a combination of Chris Hickman and walk-ons Chancellor Brewington and Nate Boerkircher the rest of the way. Allen briefly left the field and later returned to the sideline.
The Huskers ran for 143 yards, using a variety of runners in different situations. Markese Stepp (six for 11) was part of an option pitch. Sevion Morrison (six for 17) took a direct snap. And Ervin (four for five) collected the touchdown on an off-tackle call.
