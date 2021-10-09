Husker halftime: After further review, Nebraska trails Michigan by 13

LINCOLN — Nebraska trails Michigan 13-0 after two quarters at Memorial Stadium.
The Blackshirts kept their end zone uninhabited until Michigan’s final drive. On third-and-10 from Nebraska’s 41-yard line, Michigan running back Blake Corum took the handoff, broke a tackle and ran 26 yards to give Michigan a late scoring chance. Then JoJo Domann committed a (hotly contested) pass interference to set up a 3-yard touchdown from Hassan Haskins.
The Wolverines extended their lead to 6-0 after a 20-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 3:19 to play in the half, but Michigan thought it had a touchdown twice on that same drive. Haskins scored on his second carry inside the 5-yard line but Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara stumbled on the handoff and his knee hit the turf before Haskins took the ball. One play earlier, Haskins’s elbow hit the turf moments before he extended the ball across the goal line. Officials signaled touchdown on both plays but overturned each after reviewing them.
Michigan moved into Nebraska territory on a 48-yard pass from McNamara to Mike Sainristil. Sainristil dove with both arms stretched to secure the catch at Nebraska's 6-yard line.
Nebraska gifted Michigan its first scoring opportunity when Adrian Martinez threw an interception with 12:47 to play in the second quarter. Daxton Hill dove to deflect the pass intended for tight end Austin Allen and then caught the deflection on his back.
Six plays and 18 yards later, Michigan kicker Jake Moody made a 35-yard field goal to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
The Huskers drove the ball to Michigan’s 3-yard line on their first possession but couldn’t convert yardage into points. On fourth-and-2, Martinez ran to the right but couldn’t beat Michigan's linebacker to the edge. Hawkins tackled Martinez at the four and forced a turnover on downs.
Nebraska didn’t cross midfield again until its final first-half possession. And even then, Michigan pushed the Huskers back into their own territory on the next play. Overall, Nebraska ran 19 plays for 55 yards after its first drive (2.9 yards per play), which only highlighted the opportunity they missed early.
Notes
Running back Rahmir Johnson had a 43-yard reception on Nebraska’s first offensive play, marking his career long reception. Johnson had two catches for 50 yards in the first half, setting a career high for receiving yards, bettering his 48 yards at Oklahoma earlier this season.
Defensive end Ty Robinson had a 13-yard sack in the first quarter to end a Michigan drive. It was Robinson’s first career sack at Nebraska.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had three pass breakups in the first half, setting a career high (2 at Purdue, 2020).
The Nebraska defense held Michigan scoreless in the first quarter and has allowed just seven points in the first quarter of four home games this season. The Huskers have allowed just 16 first-quarter points overall in seven games.