Husker halftime: After further review, Nebraska trails Michigan by 13

LINCOLN — Nebraska trails Michigan 13-0 after two quarters at Memorial Stadium.

The Blackshirts kept their end zone uninhabited until Michigan’s final drive. On third-and-10 from Nebraska’s 41-yard line, Michigan running back Blake Corum took the handoff, broke a tackle and ran 26 yards to give Michigan a late scoring chance. Then JoJo Domann committed a (hotly contested) pass interference to set up a 3-yard touchdown from Hassan Haskins.

The Wolverines extended their lead to 6-0 after a 20-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 3:19 to play in the half, but Michigan thought it had a touchdown twice on that same drive. Haskins scored on his second carry inside the 5-yard line but Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara stumbled on the handoff and his knee hit the turf before Haskins took the ball. One play earlier, Haskins’s elbow hit the turf moments before he extended the ball across the goal line. Officials signaled touchdown on both plays but overturned each after reviewing them.

Michigan moved into Nebraska territory on a 48-yard pass from McNamara to Mike Sainristil. Sainristil dove with both arms stretched to secure the catch at Nebraska's 6-yard line.