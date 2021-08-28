Husker halftime: Costly Adrian Martinez fumble gives Illinois the lead

Thanks to a turnover, two penalties and some bad special teams, Illinois leads Nebraska 16-9 at halftime.
With 47 seconds left in the half, Keith Randolph stripped Adrian Martinez, then Kelvin Hunter picked it up and ran 41 yards for a touchdown, capping a sloppy end of the first half for the Huskers.
Illinois tied the game late in the half on a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Mike Epstein that the Huskers could’ve avoided.
Nine plays earlier, Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted backup Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski with 6:33 to play, but the play was overturned by a roughing the passer penalty on Caleb Tannor (Tannor drove Sitkowski into the ground). Not only that, but a taunting penalty gave the Illinois 15 more yards.
From there, Illinois ran the ball on five of the next seven plays to set up the score for Epstein. The Huskers allowed two third-down conversions after the penalties.
Stepp gave the Huskers the lead with by scoring a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the second quarter. Stepp also put the Huskers in the red zone earlier on the drive on a 30-yard reception from Martinez. Stepp leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route. No Illinois defender ran with him.
Connor Culp added a 25-yard field goal on the next drive with 9:18 to play. The scoring chance was set up by a 43-yard pass to Oliver Martin.
The explosive plays from Stepp and Martin are a welcomed sight for the Huskers, who struggled to generate big plays a season ago. In fact, Nebraska generated just as many 40-yard pass plays (one) in the first half as they did all of last season.
The Huskers’ pass rush looked much improved early. The Blackshirts recorded just 13 sacks in eight games a year ago. They nabbed three in the first half against Illinois and knocked Illini starting quarterback Brandon Peters out of the game in the process.
Peters was carted to the locker room with a left shoulder injury after Pheldarius Payne recorded his second sack of the first quarter. Peters did not return before halftime.
Overall, Nebraska outgained the Illini 151-148. But the Huskers also hurt themselves and helped the opponent.
Tannor’s penalty led to the touchdown, and Illinois opened the scoring without touching the ball early. With 4:07 remaining in the first quarter, Husker cornerback Taylor-Britt slipped inside the five-yard line while running backwards to field a punt. His knee touched the goal line, which resulted in a safety and reversed the momentum Nebraska’s defense spent most of the first-quarter building.
The rest of the half followed the same script.