Husker halftime: Costly Adrian Martinez fumble gives Illinois the lead

Thanks to a turnover, two penalties and some bad special teams, Illinois leads Nebraska 16-9 at halftime.

With 47 seconds left in the half, Keith Randolph stripped Adrian Martinez, then Kelvin Hunter picked it up and ran 41 yards for a touchdown, capping a sloppy end of the first half for the Huskers.

Illinois tied the game late in the half on a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Mike Epstein that the Huskers could’ve avoided.

Nine plays earlier, Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted backup Illinois quarterback Art Sitkowski with 6:33 to play, but the play was overturned by a roughing the passer penalty on Caleb Tannor (Tannor drove Sitkowski into the ground). Not only that, but a taunting penalty gave the Illinois 15 more yards.

From there, Illinois ran the ball on five of the next seven plays to set up the score for Epstein. The Huskers allowed two third-down conversions after the penalties.

Stepp gave the Huskers the lead with by scoring a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the second quarter. Stepp also put the Huskers in the red zone earlier on the drive on a 30-yard reception from Martinez. Stepp leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route. No Illinois defender ran with him.