Husker halftime: Logan Smothers' strong start has Nebraska up 8 on Iowa

LINCOLN — Nebraska rode an option-flavored offense and clutch defensive plays to a 14-6 halftime lead over Iowa.
Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers completed all five of his pass attempts for 58 yards to begin his first career start and ran 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown as he directed a ground-heavy attack full of misdirection and speed. Running back Jaquez Yant added eight carries for 25 yards in a game the Huskers have yet to trail.
The offense got off to an inauspicious start — it took a delay of game penalty before the first snap — but settled in for a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive from there. Smothers was the point man for all of it, keeping the ball on designed runs or pitching it on option looks. He completed both of his pass attempts for 19 and 28 yards to receiver Samori Touré. Yant — who didn’t play at Wisconsin for disciplinary reasons — started and had four carries for 12 yards on the march.
Red balloons floated into the blue sky as Smothers ran into the end zone from 3 yards out, capping the possession of nearly six minutes.
Iowa nearly answered. The Hawkeyes converted three third downs on their first drive, including a play-action pass to tight end Sam LaPorta for 30 yards and an 11-yard out to freshman wideout and Bellevue West grad Keagan Johnson.
But facing third-and-goal at the NU 13-yard line, a Tyler Goodson run to the 1 prompted Iowa to try for the end zone. An errant pass to an open LaPorta on a play fake on fourth down was initially ruled a touchdown but overturned when officials said he didn’t maintain possession.
A backed-up Nebraska went three-and-out, then the teams exchanged punts as the field position tilted in Iowa’s favor — it started drives at the NU 48 and its own 40. The latter drive ended in a 51-yard field goal by Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate Caleb Shudak after an Iowa illegal formation flag wiped out a first-down conversion.
Nebraska responded by again leaning on the option to great success over a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Smothers ran seven more times — many on option looks — and running back Brody Belt pitched to Yant for 6 yards to convert one third down. NU also moved the chains on fourth-and-1 on a short pass to Travis Vokolek.
Yant skied above a scrum of Hawkeyes on third and goal from the 1 to push the hosts’ lead to 14-3.
Iowa — which gets the ball to start the second half — bagged a 48-yard field goal 39 seconds before halftime as the Blackshirts escaped further damage with a Casey Rogers sack and incompletion in their own territory.
Iowa QB Alex Padilla is 6 of 14 passing for 76 yards while Goodson has 63 rushing yards on 10 attempts.
