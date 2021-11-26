Husker halftime: Logan Smothers' strong start has Nebraska up 8 on Iowa

LINCOLN — Nebraska rode an option-flavored offense and clutch defensive plays to a 14-6 halftime lead over Iowa.

Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers completed all five of his pass attempts for 58 yards to begin his first career start and ran 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown as he directed a ground-heavy attack full of misdirection and speed. Running back Jaquez Yant added eight carries for 25 yards in a game the Huskers have yet to trail.

The offense got off to an inauspicious start — it took a delay of game penalty before the first snap — but settled in for a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive from there. Smothers was the point man for all of it, keeping the ball on designed runs or pitching it on option looks. He completed both of his pass attempts for 19 and 28 yards to receiver Samori Touré. Yant — who didn’t play at Wisconsin for disciplinary reasons — started and had four carries for 12 yards on the march.

Red balloons floated into the blue sky as Smothers ran into the end zone from 3 yards out, capping the possession of nearly six minutes.

Iowa nearly answered. The Hawkeyes converted three third downs on their first drive, including a play-action pass to tight end Sam LaPorta for 30 yards and an 11-yard out to freshman wideout and Bellevue West grad Keagan Johnson.