Husker halftime: Lots of penalties but Nebraska trails by just three

LINCOLN — After a half filled with penalties and special teams miscues, Nebraska trails Michigan State 13-10.

The Spartans started their final first-half drive at Nebraska’s 46-yard line after William Przystup kicked a 7-yard punt in the final minute. But the Huskers kept Michigan State from adding to its lead by blocking Chris Coghlin’s third field goal attempt of the game.

The Spartans retook the lead after Coghlin converted a 27-yard field goal with 1:03 to play. Michigan State advanced into the red zone on a 34-yard catch and run from Connor Heyward, who broke several Husker tackles on the play.

Nebraska tied the game at 10 when Adrian Martinez scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown with 4:20 to play in the half. Martinez’s run capped a nine-play, 75 yard drive for the Huskers. That included 58 rushing yards and Martinez accounted for 40.

Martinez missed a drive after injuring himself on a third-down scramble during Nebraska’s first drive. Martinez walked to the sideline on his own power but later jogged into the locker room for further examination. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers completed one pass for four yards and ran three times for 11 while Martinez was evaluated for an upper body injury.