Husker halftime: Nebraska and Wisconsin tied through two quarters

MADISON, Wisc. — Nebraska has overcome a pair of costly busts with two touchdown drives of its own to tie No. 19 Wisconsin 14-14 into halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.
Against one of the nation’s best defenses allowing just 14.6 points per game and 211 yards per contest, the Nebraska offense rolled up 220 yards on 34 plays led by five pass plays of 15-plus yards. Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 8 of 13 attempts for 158 yards and a score while Samori Touré made three catches for 73 yards to lead the attack.
Disaster struck right away for Nebraska and its special teams. Wisconsin returner Stephan Bracey took a bouncing kickoff and made one man miss before racing down the right sideline for a 91-yard return.
But facing the country’s No. 2 scoring defense, Nebraska answered with a breezy five-play, 74-yard answer to tie the game in what was the first touchdown allowed by the Wisconsin defense in nine quarters. Martinez connected with Touré for gains of 42 and 27 yards, with Markese Stepp — making his second start of the fall — bulling into the end zone for a 1-yard score.
Nebraska’s defense halted Wisconsin on the ensuing possession. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson peeled back to make a key stop on a third-and-9 screen pass for a short gain and Cam Taylor-Britt knocked away an out pass from there for the turnover on downs. The Huskers punted it back to the hosts soon after, with a snap bouncing off receiver Omar Manning torpedoing the drive in Badger territory.
Wisconsin went back to the ground game from there, with Braelon Allen runs of 5 and 4 yards setting up a third-and-1 in which the 17-year-old freshman broke free of a Taylor-Britt shoulder tackle and sped down the right sideline for a 71-yard touchdown.
Nebraska appeared ready to answer amid a nine-play, 75-yard drive featuring a 34-yard completion to Austin Allen and Brody Belt bursts of 11 and 8. But Wisconsin stuffed a third-and-1 plunge from Stepp and Martinez’s back-foot throw to Allen in the end zone was knocked away.
The offense quickly got another chance and capitalized to tie the game 14-all after the Blackshirts forced a three-and-out, including a third-down sack of quarterback Graham Mertz by linebacker Garrett Nelson. After Martinez missed an open Zavier Betts streaking across the end zone on second-and-goal, the QB zipped a 4-yard scoring pass to Touré out of a bunch formation for the crucial conversion.
Wisconsin pulled a 33-yard field-goal try wide left from there after inching to the Nebraska 15-yard line. Both teams traded quick punts into halftime.
