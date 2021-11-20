Husker halftime: Nebraska and Wisconsin tied through two quarters

MADISON, Wisc. — Nebraska has overcome a pair of costly busts with two touchdown drives of its own to tie No. 19 Wisconsin 14-14 into halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.

Against one of the nation’s best defenses allowing just 14.6 points per game and 211 yards per contest, the Nebraska offense rolled up 220 yards on 34 plays led by five pass plays of 15-plus yards. Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 8 of 13 attempts for 158 yards and a score while Samori Touré made three catches for 73 yards to lead the attack.

Disaster struck right away for Nebraska and its special teams. Wisconsin returner Stephan Bracey took a bouncing kickoff and made one man miss before racing down the right sideline for a 91-yard return.

But facing the country’s No. 2 scoring defense, Nebraska answered with a breezy five-play, 74-yard answer to tie the game in what was the first touchdown allowed by the Wisconsin defense in nine quarters. Martinez connected with Touré for gains of 42 and 27 yards, with Markese Stepp — making his second start of the fall — bulling into the end zone for a 1-yard score.