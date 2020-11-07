Husker Halftime: Nebraska forces two interceptions to take 13-7 lead into break

Nebraska shook off an ugly start, and Myles Farmer intercepted a pair of second-quarter passes to help spark the Huskers to a 13-7 halftime lead at Northwestern on Saturday.
The first 15 minutes on a sunny Ryan Field were reminders of Nebraska struggles of old. Offensive line penalties killed multiple drives. The defense missed tackles and gave up a few chunk runs. Special teams were uneven.
But a pair of Connor Culp field goals kept the Huskers close, and a late Farmer pick brought back to the Northwestern 3-yard line turned into a Dedrick Mills touchdown plunge on the next play. The defense also settled in, forcing three punts, two turnovers and a missed field goal heading into intermission.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completed two quarters without an interception or fumble, running eight times for 50 yards. Freshman receiver Marcus Fleming, in his first career action, has three catches for 47 yards. Mills has 54 yards on 14 carries.
The visitors began the game with a quick-moving drive — traveling 47 yards in six plays — before old habits cropped up throughout the first quarter. A false start and holding call on the offensive line thwarted the drive and led to a William Przystup punt that netted 19 yards on a touchback.
The defense also showed early signs of backsliding into recent struggles. Northwestern converted a fourth-and-1 on its first drive, then celebrated moments later as running back Drake Anderson busted past multiple Husker defenders down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown.
Another false start on the O-line to begin Nebraska’s second drive led to a punt, and a holding call helped submarine the third. Not ideal for a team that was hit with eight penalties for 90 yards in the opener two weeks ago.
The fourth possession looked like more of the same, with Mills fumbling a direct snap and Nebraska facing a fourth-and-1 at the Northwestern 29. But Martinez picked it up by an eyelash on the run, then converted another fourth-and-short with his legs to set up a 38-yard Culp field goal.
Suddenly, momentum. Northwestern — which had pushed a 42-yard field-goal try wide right late in the first quarter — tried a deep pass over the middle that safety Marquel Dismuke broke up with his helmet. Farmer, starting at safety in place of Deontai Williams who was serving a first-half targeting suspension, corralled the ball for NU’s first interception of the season.
The turnover became a Culp 36-yard field goal. Nebraska, on the strength of excellent linebacker coverage and third-down pressure from outside ‘backer Nick Henrich, then forced three straight incompletions. The Huskers then put together 10 plays to the brink of the red zone before Culp misfired from 38 yards out.
Nebraska is outgaining the Wildcats 226-134. The teams are a combined 4-19 on third downs.
