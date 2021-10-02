Husker halftime: Nebraska hits on all cylinders to take big lead on Northwestern

LINCOLN — Behind a new offensive line and a whirlwind of explosive plays, Nebraska leads Northwestern 35-7 at halftime.

Rahmir Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game (and the season) to put the Huskers up 35-7 with 42 seconds to play. Johnson’s first touchdown came from five yards out and put Nebraska up 28-7 with 12:37 to play. That run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted four minutes. Adrian Martinez hit Omar Manning on a 28-yard completion to move Nebraska into the red zone.

Martinez was busy from the moment he stepped on the field. He hit Samori Touré on a post for 70 yards on the first play from scrimmage. And two plays later, Martinez punctuated the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The drive went 75 yards in 50 seconds.

Jaquez Yant sparked the second Husker touchdown drive with a 64-yard run on his seventh carry of the season. From Nebraska’s 32-yard line, Yant found a crease near the right hash and burst through the hole. He fought Northwestern corners off until running out of bounds at Northwestern’s 4-yard line. Then Martinez scored his second rushing touchdown from a yard out.