Husker halftime: Nebraska hits on all cylinders to take big lead on Northwestern

LINCOLN — Behind a new offensive line and a whirlwind of explosive plays, Nebraska leads Northwestern 35-7 at halftime.
Rahmir Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game (and the season) to put the Huskers up 35-7 with 42 seconds to play. Johnson’s first touchdown came from five yards out and put Nebraska up 28-7 with 12:37 to play. That run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted four minutes. Adrian Martinez hit Omar Manning on a 28-yard completion to move Nebraska into the red zone.
Martinez was busy from the moment he stepped on the field. He hit Samori Touré on a post for 70 yards on the first play from scrimmage. And two plays later, Martinez punctuated the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The drive went 75 yards in 50 seconds.
Jaquez Yant sparked the second Husker touchdown drive with a 64-yard run on his seventh carry of the season. From Nebraska’s 32-yard line, Yant found a crease near the right hash and burst through the hole. He fought Northwestern corners off until running out of bounds at Northwestern’s 4-yard line. Then Martinez scored his second rushing touchdown from a yard out.
Martinez scored his third rushing touchdown with 4:14 to play in the first quarter, which put Nebraska up 21-0 and set a new career high for Martinez. He’s run for two rushing touchdowns eight times in his career, but never three until Saturday night.
Northwestern responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Hilinski to Stephon Robinson with 1:37 to play in the first quarter. Robinson made two catches of 25-plus yards on the drive, both of which came along the right sideline.
But Nebraska provoked more questions than Northwestern could answer. The Huskers never punted during the first half, only turning the ball over on downs with 5:34 until halftime. Nebraska put itself in a difficult position when Martinez lost seven yards on an errant option pitch.
That was Nebraska’s only negative offensive play of the half, though. The offense committed zero penalties, allowed zero sacks and scored on five of six first-half drives.
They scored fast, too. Against Michigan State, Nebraska scored 20 points in 37:28 of possession. The Huskers have dropped 35 in 15:32 against Northwestern with a half to play.