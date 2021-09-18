Husker halftime: Nebraska keeps close to Oklahoma in low-scoring first half

NORMAN, Okla. — Nebraska allowed three Sooner drives to cross midfield, but it only trails Oklahoma 7-3 at halftime.

With 4:40 remaining in the second quarter, the Huskers stopped Oklahoma on third down for the third time in the half. Nebraska started its next drive at its own 4-yard line and converted two first downs before punting, which left Oklahoma with just 57 seconds to execute its hurry-up offense. OU ran out of time, which kept the Huskers alive despite a sloppy start in Norman.

The Sooners started the scoring early with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 6:58. They faced third down twice but converted both times, including on a 19-yard middle screen to Mario Williams. Husker fans wanted offensive pass interference on Drake Stoops’ block of Cam Taylor-Britt, which sprung Williams loose, but the block occurred behind the line of scrimmage.

The Huskers answered with a 51-yard field goal — good news for kicker Connor Culp, who missed three kicks last week, but bad for the Nebraska offense, which hurt itself with penalties on the first drive. The Huskers’ offensive line committed three false starts, and after the Huskers advanced to Oklahoma’s 20, Cam Jurgens drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Nebraska finished the half with five penalties for 45 yards.