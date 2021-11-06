Husker halftime: Nebraska within seven of Ohio State after high-scoring second quarter

LINCOLN — A late shootout emerged from an early stalemate as No. 6 Ohio State took a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Nebraska dueled to a scoreless first quarter with the Buckeyes before the teams traded haymakers in the second. The Huskers, trailing 17-3 following a 75-yard catch and run by OSU’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, responded with a 72-yard scoring bomb to Samori Touré to keep the upset alert on into intermission.
The Huskers will receive the ball to begin the second half.
Big Red survived eight catches and 148 yards from Smith-Njigba in the opening quarters while QB C.J. Stroud went 19-for-30 passing for 219 yards and a pair of scores. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez — limping for much of the last couple drives — completed 8 of 12 attempts for 153 yards while running for only a net of 1 on eight tries. Running back Rahmir Johnson added 28 rushing yards on nine tries.
A scoreless first quarter featured equal parts Blackshirts excellence and offensive struggles.
The OSU offense — which had scored on 10 of 11 combined first-half possessions against Nebraska the last two years — didn’t run a play in the red zone in the first 15 minutes. It elected to throw deep on a fourth-and-1 from the NU 48 on its first drive, but linebacker Luke Reimer dislodged the ball from tight end Jeremy Ruckert for an incompletion.
The nation’s No. 1 scoring offense again moved down the field on its next try. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann — who dropped an interception on the second play — jumped a sideline route six snaps later and kept a leg inbounds for his second career pick.
Nebraska’s offense, meanwhile, sputtered after its first play when a protected Martinez found Touré for a 24-yard gain over the middle. That first possession ended when Martinez misdiagnosed a zone read on third-and-2 at the OSU 25-yard line and Chase Contreraz pulled a 45-yard field-goal try wide left. A holding call on receiver Levi Falck sabotaged the next drive and eventually forced a punt.
Each side punted after that, with Nebraska losing seven yards on a pair of Martinez sacks. Then Ohio State went to work with a series of intermediate passes and TreVeyon Henderson runs. It reached the NU 12 before a 3-yard run, an incompletion — Stroud took a shot on an attempt over the middle — and completion to a swarmed Henderson resulted in a 26-yard field goal.
Momentum shifted more heavily to the Buckeyes from there as the Husker offense strung together just four plays before William Przystup shanked a 13-yard punt to the left into the east sidelines. Armed with starting field position near midfield, OSU completed throws for 12 and 17 yards and ran four times before Stroud found a wide open Chris Olave inside the front left corner of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown and 10-0 lead.
After accumulating just 57 total yards of offense until midway through the second quarter, Nebraska went 54 yards in eight plays to produce a Contreraz 39-yard field goal. Martinez — noticeably limping for much of the drive — sailed a second-down throw before getting swarmed on third-and-7 for a 1-yard gain to force the kick.
The 10-3 score was short-lived as Stroud hit Smith-Njigba about 10 yards down the field before the sophomore turned on the burners and went the distance for a 75-yard score to open a 17-3 advantage.
Nebraska answered two plays later when Martinez wound up and hit Touré in stride for a 72-yard house call. The teams traded punts from there before a last-gasp OSU drive ran out of time in NU territory.
