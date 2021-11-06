Husker halftime: Nebraska within seven of Ohio State after high-scoring second quarter

The nation’s No. 1 scoring offense again moved down the field on its next try. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann — who dropped an interception on the second play — jumped a sideline route six snaps later and kept a leg inbounds for his second career pick.

Nebraska’s offense, meanwhile, sputtered after its first play when a protected Martinez found Touré for a 24-yard gain over the middle. That first possession ended when Martinez misdiagnosed a zone read on third-and-2 at the OSU 25-yard line and Chase Contreraz pulled a 45-yard field-goal try wide left. A holding call on receiver Levi Falck sabotaged the next drive and eventually forced a punt.

Each side punted after that, with Nebraska losing seven yards on a pair of Martinez sacks. Then Ohio State went to work with a series of intermediate passes and TreVeyon Henderson runs. It reached the NU 12 before a 3-yard run, an incompletion — Stroud took a shot on an attempt over the middle — and completion to a swarmed Henderson resulted in a 26-yard field goal.