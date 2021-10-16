Husker halftime: Sluggish start has Nebraska down 12 to Minnesota

LINCOLN — Minnesota dominated the football and the trenches while the weary-looking Huskers offered little resistance in falling behind 21-9 at halftime.
Nebraska looked like the team playing its eighth straight game Saturday morning while the Gophers were coming off a bye. It fell behind quickly and spent most of the first two quarters futilely attempting to handle Minnesota’s massive offensive line and a flurry of short passes.
Receiver Chris Autman-Bell went into intermission with nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota — the Big Ten’s worst passing offense that came in averaging 141 yards and completing 52.5% of its throws — hit on 15 of 16 for 171 yards. Quarterback Tanner Morgan was virtually untouched in the pocket, with yards available on swing passes whenever he wanted them.
Minnesota out-possessed the Huskers 21:15 to 8:45 and outgained the visitors 247 to 134 while running 11 more plays. It entered the game down its two top running backs.
Nebraska endured a worst-case start as the shadows drifted off the field at Huntington Bank Stadium. The offense started with the ball and barely held it for 40 seconds beginning with a 1-yard loss on a run by quarterback Adrian Martinez and followed by two incompletions.
Minnesota took over at its own 38-yard line and threw a little of everything at the Huskers across a 14-play, 61-yard drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes of game clock. Multiple running backs, quarterbacks and short passes. The Gophers didn’t see a third down until their 10th snap and on their 14th — a fourth-and-1 at the NU 5 — found the end zone as backup QB Cole Kramer hit wide-open tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on a play fake to the right.
NU’s offense found a brief spark from there, with Martinez hitting Austin Allen over the middle for 22 yards and pitching to Rahmir Johnson for 25 more. The drive stalled from there, with Connor Culp — in his first field-goal attempt since the Michigan State game — salvaging points with a true kick from 50 yards into the wind.
Another steady diet of short passes marked another Gopher touchdown possession from there, with gains of 7, 10 and 12 yards. In the first play of the second quarter, Morgan waited for Mike Brown-Stephens to break on a corner route and hit the receiver with a perfect arcing throw with three defenders in pursuit as the hosts opened up a 14-3 lead.
Following another NU three-and-out, Minnesota found success on five straight run plays for 39 yards. But an ill-advised double-reverse attempt was blown up by cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for a big loss and the drive fizzled into an errant 50-yard field goal.
The Huskers mustered a response fueled by a few chunk plays. A reverse to Zavier Betts for 27 yards. A Jaquez Yant 13-yard burst. A critical 20-yard completion to Allen over the middle on third-and-10. Two plays later, Johnson took a handoff into the end zone from six yards out to cut the deficit to 14-9 even as Culp misfired on the extra point.
Autman-Bell terrorized Nebraska on Minnesota’s final full first-half drive, opening it with a 36-yard deep catch and ending by getting his foot down for a 7-yard touchdown despite NU corner Quinton Newsome being flagged for pass interference.
Notes
» Place-kicker Connor Culp connected on a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. It marked his second 50-plus field goal of the season, with him also hitting a career-long 51-yarder at Oklahoma.
» Receiver Brody Belt made his first career start in today’s game.
» Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had a 12-yard sack in the second quarter, marking his first sack in the past two seasons. He now has 2.5 career sacks.