Husker halftime: Sluggish start has Nebraska down 12 to Minnesota

» Place-kicker Connor Culp connected on a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. It marked his second 50-plus field goal of the season, with him also hitting a career-long 51-yarder at Oklahoma.

» Receiver Brody Belt made his first career start in today’s game.

» Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had a 12-yard sack in the second quarter, marking his first sack in the past two seasons. He now has 2.5 career sacks.