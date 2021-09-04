Husker home crowd delayed by fiery Interstate 80 crash

LINCOLN — A fiery crash on Interstate 80 — just before the exit that brings Husker fans from Omaha into downtown Lincoln — is likely to delay many from getting to Memorial Stadium when they normally would have.
The Nebraska State Patrol advised fans to take alternate routes into Lincoln to avoid the already-growing logjam of cars and trucks on westbound I-80 through Lincoln. The crash occurred before 10 a.m.
NU is using new mobile ticketing kiosks this week. At 10 a.m., according to World-Herald reporter Steve Beideck, the mobile ticketing process was going "smoothly," but the bulk of the fans hadn't started streaming through the gates yet.
🚨🚨🚨The view from the NSP Helicopter as I-80 Westbound is CLOSED at 27th Street in Lincoln due to a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is backed up well past the 56th Street exit.— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 4, 2021
Take Highway 6 at Waverly as an alternate route into Lincoln. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/1GNHBj2EMV
