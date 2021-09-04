 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker home crowd delayed by fiery Interstate 80 crash
0 comments
topical alert
FOOTBALL

Husker home crowd delayed by fiery Interstate 80 crash

Nebraska fans came out early for the home opener against Fordham.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

LINCOLN — A fiery crash on Interstate 80 — just before the exit that brings Husker fans from Omaha into downtown Lincoln — is likely to delay many from getting to Memorial Stadium when they normally would have. 

The Nebraska State Patrol advised fans to take alternate routes into Lincoln to avoid the already-growing logjam of cars and trucks on westbound I-80 through Lincoln. The crash occurred before 10 a.m.

NU is using new mobile ticketing kiosks this week. At 10 a.m., according to World-Herald reporter Steve Beideck, the mobile ticketing process was going "smoothly," but the bulk of the fans hadn't started streaming through the gates yet. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert