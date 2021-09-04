Husker home crowd delayed by fiery Interstate 80 crash

LINCOLN — A fiery crash on Interstate 80 — just before the exit that brings Husker fans from Omaha into downtown Lincoln — is likely to delay many from getting to Memorial Stadium when they normally would have.

The Nebraska State Patrol advised fans to take alternate routes into Lincoln to avoid the already-growing logjam of cars and trucks on westbound I-80 through Lincoln. The crash occurred before 10 a.m.

NU is using new mobile ticketing kiosks this week. At 10 a.m., according to World-Herald reporter Steve Beideck, the mobile ticketing process was going "smoothly," but the bulk of the fans hadn't started streaming through the gates yet.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.