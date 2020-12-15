Husker kickoff at Rutgers pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Friday

Nebraska's game at Rutgers on Friday will now kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

It will still be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The game was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff. But the Indiana-Purdue game that had the 6:30 p.m. time slot was canceled due to COVID issues, so Nebraska-Rutgers took its place.

This will be the latest kickoff of the season for Nebraska. The Black Friday game against Iowa started at noon, and all others have kicked off at 11 a.m.

