 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker kickoff at Rutgers pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Friday
1 comment
alert
FOOTBALL

Husker kickoff at Rutgers pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's game at Rutgers on Friday will now kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

It will still be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The game was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff. But the Indiana-Purdue game that had the 6:30 p.m. time slot was canceled due to COVID issues, so Nebraska-Rutgers took its place.

This will be the latest kickoff of the season for Nebraska. The Black Friday game against Iowa started at noon, and all others have kicked off at 11 a.m.

Photos: Nebraska vs. Minnesota

1 comment

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert