Husker left tackle Brenden Jaimes declares for NFL draft, won't play at Rutgers

Nebraska left tackle Brenden Jaimes is turning his attention to the NFL.
The fourth-year senior announced Monday he would not return to the Huskers in 2021, despite the NCAA granting all players an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic. Jaimes also told The World-Herald he will not play in Friday's game at Rutgers.
Jaimes set a school record this season for consecutive starts by an NU offensive lineman. He started 40 straight games, including 31 at left tackle. He's one of eight players from Nebraska's 2017 recruiting class who was still on the team this season.
“I wanted to show that I was loyal,” Jaimes said last week. “I really had no reason to transfer. For the guys that did, they've had a lot of success, so everyone has their reasons. I wanted to come to Nebraska to be at Nebraska and be a part of tradition like no other. And I feel like I've done that.”
Jaimes wrote in a statement posted to Twitter that “after much thought and prayer, I have decided to start a new chapter in my life and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
He has long been considered the most likely member of Nebraska's 18-man senior class to go pro after 2020.
True freshman Turner Corcoran has been the backup at left tackle this season. Other possibilities are redshirt freshman Brant Banks, sixth-year senior Christian Gaylord and junior Matt Sichterman.
Proverbs 3:5-6 #GBR pic.twitter.com/JgD9RzVmWF— Brenden Jaimes (@BrendenJaimes) December 14, 2020
