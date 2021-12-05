Husker legend Johnny Rodgers hospitalized with COVID

Husker football legend Johnny Rodgers has been hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.

Denny Drake, who has been Rodgers' business partner for 25 years, said Rodgers was hospitalized Thanksgiving morning at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Rodgers also developed pneumonia, Drake said. A few days after being hospitalized, he seemed to be doing better, Drake said.

That first weekend, Rodgers posted this on Facebook:

"I am thankful for my children and family, and thankful for the many friends ... that I have. Thank you for the years, and years of support and showing me you care. ...

"In our lives, we will face many kinds of adversaries. In our flesh, we might feel that there is no hope, that no one cares about us. But these are moments to keep praying, to 'keep alert and be thankful.' Yes, to thank God, confident that He hears our prayers and that we can trust Him."

A few days later, on Tuesday, Rodgers "took a turn in the wrong direction," Drake said, and was admitted to the intensive care unit.