Husker linebacker Jackson Hannah enters transfer portal
FOOTBALL

Husker linebacker Jackson Hannah enters transfer portal

New Nebraska assistant coach Mikey Joseph joins Adam to discuss his return to the Huskers.

Nebraska reserve inside linebacker Jackson Hannah has entered the transfer portal.

Jackson Hannah

Hannah was a three-star prospect from Nashville in NU's 2019 recruiting class. He played in every game last season on special teams and recorded his first career tackle against Fordham.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hannah has three years of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska’s depth at inside ‘backer is as strong as any position on the team.

Starters Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer both return. Will Honas is also set to return from injury for a seventh college season in 2022. The Huskers also have Chris Kolarevic, Garrett Snodgrass and Eteva Mauga-Clements who have seen snaps and are in the mix for more playing time.

Hannah becomes the fifth Husker to enter the portal since November, joining running backs Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott, quarterback Adrian Martinez and outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

