Husker linebacker JoJo Domann undergoes surgery, will miss final two games

“JoJo has his bumps and bruises,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. “He gets back out there without any doubt about it. Never complaining about anything and always about the team.”

Domann has hosted his own podcast after college players were allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness. A consistent voice during media interviews, he gave an impassioned speech after the Purdue loss two weeks ago, saying at the time that he had a few more games to represent and contribute to the Huskers.

Giving up, he said, is never an option.

“We play for Nebraska,” Domann said. “I take pride in that. I demand respect about that. That’s how I play the game is I want to earn respect out there. The wins and losses are beyond me.”

His football label has generally been as an outside linebacker or — more specifically — a nickel or cinco. An ability to rush the passer at the line of scrimmage or drop back into coverage has kept him on the field for all but a few snaps since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Second-year freshman Isaac Gifford will likely fill Domann’s role at least in part for NU’s final games against Wisconsin and Iowa. Gifford has played in all 10 games this year on special teams, totaling four stops.