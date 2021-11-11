Husker linebacker JoJo Domann undergoes surgery, will miss final two games

LINCOLN — The season and college career of one of Nebraska’s most versatile defenders is over.
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann underwent surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in a finger on his left hand and will miss the final two games of the season. The sixth-year senior announced his decision Thursday, after a nine-tackle finale against Ohio State highlighted by a diving sideline interception.
In his weekly podcast with HuskerOnline, Domann said he dislocated a knuckle on his left hand during the Purdue game. He wanted to get surgery on his hand sooner than later, but chose to play against Ohio State because he wanted to “know when my last game was.” He played one of his best against the Buckeyes, even intercepting a pass to go along with nine tackles.
Early indicators popped up after that game. Domann was the last player off the field, sharing hugs and posing for photos with family. Multiple players reflected on what the 24-year-old from Colorado Springs meant to them.
“JoJo’s playing hurt right now too and made a decision to play today because he loves his team and his coaches,” coach Scott Frost said Saturday. “I don’t know what decision he’ll make going forward, but it won’t be because he’s opting out.”
November 11, 2021
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Domann finishes the season third on the team with 72 tackles (nine for loss) along with three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and picks against Fordham and OSU.
“JoJo has his bumps and bruises,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. “He gets back out there without any doubt about it. Never complaining about anything and always about the team.”
Domann has hosted his own podcast after college players were allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness. A consistent voice during media interviews, he gave an impassioned speech after the Purdue loss two weeks ago, saying at the time that he had a few more games to represent and contribute to the Huskers.
Giving up, he said, is never an option.
“We play for Nebraska,” Domann said. “I take pride in that. I demand respect about that. That’s how I play the game is I want to earn respect out there. The wins and losses are beyond me.”
His football label has generally been as an outside linebacker or — more specifically — a nickel or cinco. An ability to rush the passer at the line of scrimmage or drop back into coverage has kept him on the field for all but a few snaps since the beginning of the 2020 season.
Second-year freshman Isaac Gifford will likely fill Domann’s role at least in part for NU’s final games against Wisconsin and Iowa. Gifford has played in all 10 games this year on special teams, totaling four stops.
Domann was the first Nebraska senior to announce he was returning in 2021 after the free pandemic year. Others soon followed — including safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams, and defensive lineman Ben Stille — to help the Blackshirts become a top-30 scoring defense into November.
Stille on Saturday said his teammate of six years was “working through some stuff” but has always put everything on the line for Nebraska.
“Just glad to be able to play another game with him out there on the field,” Stille said. “It’s tough. I only have, hopefully, three games left with him. The teammate he is, the friend he is to me, the brother he is to me, it’s tough to see that fleeting.”
Domann played 51 career games with 209 tackles along with two picks, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was the only player on the roster this fall to have seen the field for Nebraska in 2016.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson choked up describing what Domann has meant to him.
“He’s one of the best guys I know personally, he’s one of the best players I know in the nation,” Nelson said. “He’s meant a lot to me as a leader, as a player. Taught me how to lead, taught me how to play hard, taught me a lot of things about football, about life.”
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH