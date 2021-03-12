 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker linebacker Niko Cooper enters transfer portal
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker linebacker Niko Cooper enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}

Outside linebacker Niko Cooper has left the Nebraska football program to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a school official confirmed on Friday.

Cooper, who completed his sophomore season, was a fixture on NU’s special teams but played sparingly in the defense. He finished with three tackles, all on special teams.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder signed with NU in the 2020 recruiting class out of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

Our best Husker football photos from the 2020 season

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert