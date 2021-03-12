Husker linebacker Niko Cooper enters transfer portal

Outside linebacker Niko Cooper has left the Nebraska football program to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a school official confirmed on Friday.
Cooper, who completed his sophomore season, was a fixture on NU’s special teams but played sparingly in the defense. He finished with three tackles, all on special teams.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder signed with NU in the 2020 recruiting class out of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
