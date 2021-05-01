Husker linebacker Will Honas suffers injury, won't return until after start of fall camp

Inside linebacker Will Honas, who chose to return for his sixth season at NU, suffered a severe injury on Wednesday, Frost said, that will keep him out for months. Frost didn’t specify the nature of the injury but The World-Herald has learned it was related to his knee.

“Doesn’t’ look good for Will right now — I don’t want to say anything until we know for sure — but just a kind of a ‘nothing’ play on Wednesday in the last spring practice,” Frost said. “Will’s been just an awesome teammates and, man, I care about him so much. It really hurt me to see him down on the ground on Wednesday. Doesn’t look like he’s going to be ready for the start of season.”