 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker linebacker Will Honas suffers injury, won't return until after start of fall camp
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker linebacker Will Honas suffers injury, won't return until after start of fall camp

Honas

Nebraska inside linebacker Will Honas suffered a severe injury on Wednesday, according to coach Scott Frost. He will be out until after the start of fall camp.

 JOSHUA A. BICKEL, OHIO STATE ATHLETICS

Scott Frost full press conference May 1

Another Nebraska football player will be out until after the start of fall camp, coach Scott Frost said Saturday.

Inside linebacker Will Honas, who chose to return for his sixth season at NU, suffered a severe injury on Wednesday, Frost said, that will keep him out for months. Frost didn’t specify the nature of the injury but The World-Herald has learned it was related to his knee.

“Doesn’t’ look good for Will right now — I don’t want to say anything until we know for sure — but just a kind of a ‘nothing’ play on Wednesday in the last spring practice,” Frost said. “Will’s been just an awesome teammates and, man, I care about him so much. It really hurt me to see him down on the ground on Wednesday. Doesn’t look like he’s going to be ready for the start of season.”

A number of Husker players missed the spring game with injuries, especially on defense. Nick Henrich, Javin Wright and Nadab Joseph were among those who missed the game.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert