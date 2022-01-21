Husker linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli enters transfer portal after one season

The highest-rated defender in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal.

Linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli is moving on from the Huskers after not appearing in a game during his only season in Lincoln. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

The former four-star prospect was the first Hawaii high school player to sign with NU in more than 20 years.

But Ho’ohuli committed before ever visiting campus, a result of pandemic restrictions at the time. And his primary recruiter, defensive line coach and fellow Hawaiian Tony Tuioti, took a job at Oregon last month.

The other finalists in his Ho'ohuli's recruitment were Kansas State, Washington and Utah. The defender was the state’s No. 1 prospect in his class and a unanimous top-200 overall player in the country, even though the pandemic cancelled his entire senior season.

Ho’ohuli arrived last summer and began at outside ‘backer before moving inside.