Husker linebackers and nickelbacks: Nebraska is building around experienced LBs

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

LINEBACKERS AND NICKELBACKS

Spring recap

While much of the defense began auditioning new potential starters, younger inside linebackers gobbled up repetitions aware that Nebraska will have established veterans Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer ready to roll in the fall.

The biggest development was Chris Kolarevic sliding from an inside spot to nickel, which simultaneously created an opening in Nebraska’s three-man linebacker rotation and put the former Northern Iowa transfer in the mix to help replace the ever-versatile JoJo Domann.

Eteva Mauga-Clements saw his linebacker stock rise with the spring opportunity, as did Randolph Kpai in his return from a freshman-year injury.

True freshman Ernest Hausmann also began building meaningful on-field college experience for the first time.

The nickel job remains unsettled, with Isaac Gifford holding perhaps a slight edge in a competition that may also include recovering Javin Wright in the fall.

But while other positions were learning new faces or terminology, the middle of the Husker defense was mostly reinforcing existing technique and scheme.

Key injuries headed into summer

Nebraska’s leading tackler last year with 108 stops, Luke Reimer sat out the spring to heal but should be on pace to be full go by fall camp.

Javin Wright dealt with multiple blood clots last year — a condition that briefly looked to threaten his football career — but appears on track to again compete for the hybrid role in the months to come.

Other defenders like Garrett Snodgrass and Randolph Kpai are coming off varying degrees of ailments since the end of last year and preparing to be factors next season. Snodgrass in particular may be ready for a larger role in the rotation.

Spring game standout

Ernest Hausmann, an early enrollee, made seven stops while mixing in a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

The Columbus graduate showed his intelligence and ability throughout the spring and should be in the mix to see the field in some capacity this fall.

One bonus name is sophomore walk-on Grant Tagge, who led the scrimmage with eight tackles and is setting a nice floor as an impact contributor on special teams.

They said it

“This is going on four years now with kind of the same group ... It’s awesome just from the fact that those guys are so tuned in to how I want things done and they’re so tuned in to their details and their habits that usually if something happens before I can say it, they say it. Those guys, they’re really about football. You go into the room, it’s like doctorate-level classes.” — Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud

“That’s the hardest thing (about playing nickel): going one-on-one with guys. It’s a little harder to run with (receiver) Trey Palmer down the middle of the field. It ain’t an easy job.” — Isaac Gifford

Key stat

48. Combined career games between Reimer and Henrich, who have started 30 contests and have multiple years of eligibility left.

The in-state products have amassed 285 total tackles, too.

Average star rating

Who’s coming this summer

No one, most likely.

Hausmann was the only inside linebacker in the class.

What’s next

The transfer portal remains an option if Nebraska wants to add more depth to its existing seven to eight scholarship players.

Otherwise it’s all about staying healthy — Reimer and Henrich have been nicked up throughout their young careers as have nearly half a dozen others in the room.

Nailing down exactly what and who the nickelback will be in the post-Domann era will be a top priority.

Can one individual fill the role or will it be more of a committee approach?

