Husker lineman Matt Farniok drafted in seventh round by Dallas Cowboys

LINCOLN — A second Husker offensive lineman has been taken in the 2021 NFL draft.

Matt Farniok, a four-year starter who played three different positions, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round with the 238th overall pick. He follows NU tackle Brenden Jaimes, who was taken in the fifth round.

It’s the first time Nebraska has had two offensive linemen taken in the same NFL draft since 2009, when Lydon Murtha and Matt Slauson were both selected. While Jaimes was widely projected to be taken in the draft, Farniok was primarily viewed as a priority free agent.

Part of a much-ballyhooed recruiting class in 2016, Farniok picked Nebraska over Iowa and Florida State and redshirted his first season. He started at right tackle in 2017, struggling in the role against Oregon and Northern Illinois, before being replaced by Jaimes. He later started two games at guard. In 2018, Farniok moved back to right tackle when Jaimes slid over to the left, and played there for two seasons. As a senior, Farniok played guard and backup center. In total, he started 32 games at NU and was a two-time offensive captain.

Farniok shed weight after the 2020 season while working out in New Jersey, and had a strong Pro Day as well.