Husker lineman Teddy Prochazka has season-ending injury

Quarterback Adrian Martinez professed confidence Saturday in the current Husker line.

“Coach G’s going to get them right,” Martinez said. “I have faith in those guys and I think they did a good job tonight.”

Prochazka is the second true freshman starter to go down in 2021 with a season-ending injury. Running Gabe Ervin hurt his knee in the Oklahoma game but maintained his redshirt.

More notes from NU’s press conference:

» NU didn’t practice in pads Monday, Frost said, because of the physical pounding of the last seven weeks.

» Husker players haven’t forgotten the last two games against Minnesota — both Gopher victories — in which the line of scrimmage was controlled by the guys in maroon and gold.

“I watched that 2019 game and guys didn’t look like they wanted to be out there in the cold,” defensive lineman Ty Robinson. “And then, for them to come here and have 40 guys on the roster or whatever, and they come in here and beat us, it’s kind of a 'what the heck’s going on?' COVID year, but it’s no excuse. With that mindset and that kind of intensity we’re bringing, yeah, I think we owe them one.”