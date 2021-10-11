Husker lineman Teddy Prochazka has season-ending injury

LINCOLN — Fast-rising freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of Nebraska's season after injuring his knee Saturday.
Scott Frost confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. He said Prochazka will undergo surgery, and they expect he'll be back in the spring.
Prochazka, an Elkhorn South graduate, assumed starting duties in NU’s win over Northwestern and had his second straight start against Michigan. Because Prochazka played in five games — including as a jumbo tight end against Oklahoma — he has already burned his redshirt for this season. Prochazka can redshirt another year or petition the NCAA to get back this year of eligibility.
In Prochazka’s absence, Turner Corcoran will likely move from right tackle back to left tackle, and Bryce Benhart — who returned to the line Saturday after Prochazka’s injury — will take back over right tackle. Benhart had been NU’s starter for 13 straight games at right tackle until he was benched due to poor play and repeated false start penalties. Behind Benhart and Corcoran, Nebraska has developed Iowa transfer Ezra Miller and starting left guard Nouredin Nouili as backup tackles.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin praised Benhart for continuing to work hard after the benching. So did Corcoran.
"I was so frickin' proud of him," Corcoran said. "He’s my roommate, he’s one of my best friends, but obviously when his number was called, he answered the door. He kicked that thing open."
Quarterback Adrian Martinez professed confidence Saturday in the current Husker line.
“Coach G’s going to get them right,” Martinez said. “I have faith in those guys and I think they did a good job tonight.”
Prochazka is the second true freshman starter to go down in 2021 with a season-ending injury. Running Gabe Ervin hurt his knee in the Oklahoma game but maintained his redshirt.
More notes from NU’s press conference:
» NU didn’t practice in pads Monday, Frost said, because of the physical pounding of the last seven weeks.
» Husker players haven’t forgotten the last two games against Minnesota — both Gopher victories — in which the line of scrimmage was controlled by the guys in maroon and gold.
“I watched that 2019 game and guys didn’t look like they wanted to be out there in the cold,” defensive lineman Ty Robinson. “And then, for them to come here and have 40 guys on the roster or whatever, and they come in here and beat us, it’s kind of a 'what the heck’s going on?' COVID year, but it’s no excuse. With that mindset and that kind of intensity we’re bringing, yeah, I think we owe them one.”
Said Frost: “We didn’t play tough that night (in 2019).” Frost added that Minnesota has gotten fast starts in the last two games against NU.
» Tons of praise for Martinez’s toughness and resiliency as a leader, especially from offensive tackle Turner Corcoran.
“Typically a quarterback, you don’t find them to be very tough people, but he is one tough (SOB),” Corcoran. “I’m going to be straightforward. He’s the heart and soul of that offense, he’s the heart and soul of that team. I believe that he is the guy to do the job for our offense. ... Whenever there’s a little bit of blame, he’s going to take it and he’s going to take it on the chin. He’s a man.”
Martinez appreciated the sentiment, and said toughness is one of his goals.
“Coach Frost said something to the team: Do you want to be remembered as a tough player?” Martinez said. “That’s probably one of the highest compliments you can receive from your peers. It definitely means a lot.”
Martinez then joked he’d work on Corcoran’s bad language.
