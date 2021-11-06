Husker loss to Ohio State clinches fifth straight season with losing record

LINCOLN — Six minutes to travel 90 yards. If they scored, they’d never forget it.
But in four plays, the Huskers’ go-ahead drive ended 54 seconds after it began. Adrian Martinez started it with a 21-yard scramble, but Nebraska failed to gain another yard. One incompletion intended for Zavier Betts. Two for Omar Manning, including the third-down play. The Huskers finished 2 for 13 on third down, and they never got that close to the lead again.
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal to cement Nebraska’s 26-17 loss to the Buckeyes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers' 16th straight loss against a top-25 team. Nebraska’s defense tried one last time to change the game when Garrett Nelson stripped CJ Stroud with 1:42 to play. But the Buckeyes recovered fumble and drove within Ruggles’ range. He hasn’t missed a kick in 15 tries this season.
How ironic.
Earlier in the fourth, Nebraska drove 73 yards in five minutes with a chance to take the lead. But on fourth-and-4, Scott Frost elected to kick a field goal with 9:47 to play. And from 31 yards, Chase Contreraz missed a wobbler to the left — his second miss of the day.
That negated a huge play from Myles Farmer, who earned his Blackshirt earlier this week. Farmer intercepted Stroud at Nebraska’s 14-yard line with 14:50 to play. Stroud hadn’t thrown an interception since Week 3 against Tulsa before Saturday. The Blackshirts nabbed two off him but couldn’t cash the second into points.
Nebraska cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 23-17 when Adrian Martinez scored from a yard out with 22 seconds to play in the third quarter. And the Husker offense came to life one play earlier, thanks to Samori Touré.
From Nebraska’s 46-yard line, Touré ran a crossing pattern from the slot and caught Martinez’s pass at Ohio State’s 36. Then he spun out of Lathan Ransom’s grasp and cut inside past two more Buckeye defenders before being tackled at the one. Touré finished with four catches, 150 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes helped Nebraska hang around by committing six third-quarter penalties for 50 yards. Ohio State committed none in the first half but lost its composure after halftime, which helped the Huskers hold it to two field goals on long drives.
A late shootout emerged from an early stalemate as No. 6 Ohio State took a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Nebraska dueled to a scoreless first quarter with the Buckeyes before the teams traded haymakers in the second. The Huskers, trailing 17-3 following a 75-yard catch and run by OSU’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, responded with a 72-yard scoring bomb to Samori Touré to keep the upset alert on into intermission.
Big Red survived eight catches and 148 yards from Smith-Njigba in the opening quarters while Stroud went 19-for-30 passing for 219 yards and a pair of scores. Martinez — limping for much of the last couple drives of that first half — completed 8 of 12 attempts for 153 yards while running for only a net of 1 on eight tries. Running back Rahmir Johnson added 28 rushing yards on nine tries.
A scoreless first quarter featured equal parts Blackshirts excellence and offensive struggles.
The OSU offense — which had scored on 10 of 11 combined first-half possessions against Nebraska the last two years — didn’t run a play in the red zone in the first 15 minutes. It elected to throw deep on a fourth-and-1 from the NU 48 on its first drive, but linebacker Luke Reimer dislodged the ball from tight end Jeremy Ruckert for an incompletion.
The nation’s No. 1 scoring offense again moved down the field on its next try. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann — who dropped an interception on the second play — jumped a sideline route six snaps later and kept a leg inbounds for his second career pick.
Nebraska’s offense, meanwhile, sputtered after its first play when a protected Martinez found Touré for a 24-yard gain over the middle. That first possession ended when Martinez misdiagnosed a zone read on third-and-2 at the OSU 25-yard line and Contreraz pulled a 45-yard field-goal try wide left. A holding call on receiver Levi Falck sabotaged the next drive and eventually forced a punt.
Each side punted after that, with Nebraska losing seven yards on a pair of Martinez sacks. Then Ohio State went to work with a series of intermediate passes and TreVeyon Henderson runs. It reached the NU 12 before a 3-yard run, an incompletion — Stroud took a shot on an attempt over the middle — and completion to a swarmed Henderson resulted in a 26-yard field goal.
Momentum shifted more heavily to the Buckeyes from there as the Husker offense strung together just four plays before William Przystup shanked a 13-yard punt to the left into the east sidelines. Armed with starting field position near midfield, OSU completed throws for 12 and 17 yards and ran four times before Stroud found a wide open Chris Olave inside the front left corner of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown and 10-0 lead.
After accumulating just 57 total yards of offense until midway through the second quarter, Nebraska went 54 yards in eight plays to produce a Contreraz 39-yard field goal. Martinez — noticeably limping for much of the drive — sailed a second-down throw before getting swarmed on third-and-7 for a 1-yard gain to force the kick.
The 10-3 score was short-lived as Stroud hit Smith-Njigba about 10 yards down the field before the sophomore turned on the burners and went the distance for a 75-yard score to open a 17-3 advantage.
Nebraska answered two plays later when Martinez wound up and hit Touré in stride for a 72-yard house call. The teams traded punts from there before a last-gasp OSU drive ran out of time in NU territory.