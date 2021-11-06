Husker loss to Ohio State clinches fifth straight season with losing record

Nebraska cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 23-17 when Adrian Martinez scored from a yard out with 22 seconds to play in the third quarter. And the Husker offense came to life one play earlier, thanks to Samori Touré.

From Nebraska’s 46-yard line, Touré ran a crossing pattern from the slot and caught Martinez’s pass at Ohio State’s 36. Then he spun out of Lathan Ransom’s grasp and cut inside past two more Buckeye defenders before being tackled at the one. Touré finished with four catches, 150 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes helped Nebraska hang around by committing six third-quarter penalties for 50 yards. Ohio State committed none in the first half but lost its composure after halftime, which helped the Huskers hold it to two field goals on long drives.

A late shootout emerged from an early stalemate as No. 6 Ohio State took a 17-10 lead into halftime.

Nebraska dueled to a scoreless first quarter with the Buckeyes before the teams traded haymakers in the second. The Huskers, trailing 17-3 following a 75-yard catch and run by OSU’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, responded with a 72-yard scoring bomb to Samori Touré to keep the upset alert on into intermission.