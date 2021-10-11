Husker notes: A.D. Trev Alberts shows his support; Adrian Martinez is 'one tough SOB'

LINCOLN — Athletic Director Trev Alberts is a familiar face around Nebraska’s football offices and facilities.
Alberts stopped by Nebraska’s locker room after Saturday’s loss to Michigan to encourage the players. And on Sunday, the day when he and Frost meet to discuss each game, Alberts told every Husker assistant he was proud of their efforts.
“Trev’s been great,” Frost said. “I really appreciated him yesterday. It’s been nice to have support.”
Frost said Alberts, like the coaching staff, felt Nebraska was going to win Saturday. The Huskers didn’t, but they still played well on a national stage. And based on his actions, Alberts thinks they deserved credit for it.
Martinez a tough SOB
Turner Corcoran had his quarterback’s front and back Saturday, playing both right and left tackle at times.
The second-year offensive lineman supported Adrian Martinez again Monday with one of the lines of the press conference.
“Typically as a quarterback, you don’t find them to be very tough people,” Corcoran said. “But he is one tough son of a (expletive) if I’m being straightforward. He is the heart and soul of that offense. He is the heart and soul of this team. I believe that he is the guy to do the job for our offense.”
Martinez, in his fourth year as the starting quarterback, called it a “really high compliment.
“It definitely means a lot,” Martinez said before cracking a smile. “We’ll work on his censoring. I’ll get him in a workshop, don’t worry.”
Przystup on the up
William Przystup won’t grade himself on a curve. The last couple weeks have been good, not great.
Przystup has settled back in as Nebraska’s punter after the 2020 starter lost his job to Daniel Cerni in the offseason. He uncorked an 84-yard bouncer for his only attempt against Northwestern, then followed with four in the Michigan contest that netted an average of 44.5 yards. All four set up Michigan inside its 25-yard line.
The left-footed sophomore gave himself a 7 out of 10 for Saturday. Two punts had a hang time of fewer than 4 seconds, he said, and one traveled just 32 yards.
“Overall I did my job, no mess-ups,” Przystup said. “So we’re just going to keep going from there. There’s only one way to go and that’s up.”
Przystup has seen things occasionally go sideways this fall. He misfired on punts of 7 and 28 yards against Michigan State two weeks ago. Some of his kicks have been low liners, which put the coverage unit in a tough spot.
The challenge is mostly on the mental side, he said. Sometimes he won’t warm up properly or might lose focus. Any number of things — like an errant leg swing or not keeping his head down — can get his mechanics out of whack.
Przystup said he overdid it after the Michigan State game, kicking 50 balls the following Monday and 45 on Tuesday. He let emotions lead to overextending himself physically in what has been a learning process for the third-year college player. The 84-yarder helped him lock back in.
“I would say it was a redemption shot, but at the same time that’s just my job,” Przystup said. “That’s why I’m here. I’m a punter, I’m supposed to flip the field. It did bring confidence, but overall I’m just glad I did my job.”
NU special teams as a whole — among the worst in the country by most metrics — have enjoyed a noticeable uptick the last two weeks. Przystup said he has felt the difference internally, with kicker Connor Culp emerging as the clear vocal leader.
Frost said the coverage units have been “really good,” and returners — Oliver Martin in particular — have been consistent at catching balls, even if Nebraska isn’t getting return attempts.
As for punter, Frost said the Huskers have their guy for now.
“That spot is like a couple other spots: We’ve got kids with talent (and) they’ve got to do their job when they’re called upon to do it,” Frost said. “The last two weeks, Will’s done that.”
Lighter workload Monday
The Huskers enjoyed a bit of a reprieve Monday after their primetime battle with Michigan went late into Saturday night. Frost allowed the players to practice without pads.
But that doesn't mean Nebraska is letting up after a loss or allowing for the possibility of a trap game against 3-2 Minnesota.
"They took care of us today," defensive end Ty Robinson said, "so tomorrow I get to come even harder and faster, and then Wednesday ramp it up even more … then Saturday we get to play Big Ten football up in Minnesota. I’m excited for the week.”
Whatever the routine, it seems to be working for Robinson, who notched four tackles, a pass breakup and his first career sack Saturday, just the second sack the Wolverines have allowed all season.
The Nebraska defense as a whole has been better at generating pressure in Big Ten play, with 11 sacks in those four games compared to just one in three nonconference matchups.
“I just feel like we’re a whole different defensive line,” Robinson said. “We’ve been coming out with aggression and intensity every single game.”
Robinson, when he’s not practicing, studying the game or doing school work, likes to relax by indulging in some cinema.
He saw the new James Bond movie last weekend, but his favorites are mob movies like Goodfellas.
Like his favorite gangster characters, he hopes to play the role of antagonist Saturday, spoiling the game for the home team. If all the Blackshirts share Robinson’s sentiments, there should be little chance of a letup in Minneapolis. They each play a different part in the game and want their next showing on ESPN2’s silver screen to be memorable.
“I’m gonna let them know who I am on Saturday,” Robinson said.
Nebraska's eye in the sky
Running backs coach Ryan Held has shined as Nebraska’s extra set of eyes in the coaches box.
Held saved the Husker defense a touchdown when he spotted Cade McNamara’s knee hit the turf on a handoff to Hassan Haskins. And Monday Frost said Held understands the Huskers’ option concepts better than any other assistant.
“It’s been a benefit for us to have him up there,” Frost said. “Coach (Matt) Lubick’s pretty dialed in to calling the game with me. So Held being able to watch the whole field and see some other things — he did a great job catching (McNamara’s knee). That would’ve been another unfortunate touchdown.”