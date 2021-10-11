Husker notes: A.D. Trev Alberts shows his support; Adrian Martinez is 'one tough SOB'

The challenge is mostly on the mental side, he said. Sometimes he won’t warm up properly or might lose focus. Any number of things — like an errant leg swing or not keeping his head down — can get his mechanics out of whack.

Przystup said he overdid it after the Michigan State game, kicking 50 balls the following Monday and 45 on Tuesday. He let emotions lead to overextending himself physically in what has been a learning process for the third-year college player. The 84-yarder helped him lock back in.

“I would say it was a redemption shot, but at the same time that’s just my job,” Przystup said. “That’s why I’m here. I’m a punter, I’m supposed to flip the field. It did bring confidence, but overall I’m just glad I did my job.”

NU special teams as a whole — among the worst in the country by most metrics — have enjoyed a noticeable uptick the last two weeks. Przystup said he has felt the difference internally, with kicker Connor Culp emerging as the clear vocal leader.

Frost said the coverage units have been “really good,” and returners — Oliver Martin in particular — have been consistent at catching balls, even if Nebraska isn’t getting return attempts.

As for punter, Frost said the Huskers have their guy for now.