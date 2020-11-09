Husker notes: 'A matter of time' until Wan'Dale Robinson puts up bigger numbers

Getting the ball to No. 1 is a top priority for Nebraska moving forward.
Dynamic sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will be a bigger part of the offense as the season continues, NU coach Scott Frost said. The playmaker has endured the quietest stretch in his short Husker career to begin 2020, catching 10 passes for 81 yards in two games. He reeled in four balls for 32 yards against Northwestern.
Those season totals lead the team, but Frost said he has designed plenty more plays for Robinson that haven’t “panned out” so far.
“He’s playing a spot at slot where pretty much everybody I’ve had in my offense that I’ve coached has good numbers to big numbers,” Frost said. “It just hasn’t happened the first two weeks. But in that spot, that’s kind of the focus of our offense, that slot position. I think it’s just a matter of time that the ball finds him in our normal offense and we’ll design whatever else we need to make sure that he’s a part of what we’re doing.”
After a heavy-usage prep career in Kentucky that saw him account for 8,582 yards from scrimmage and 118 offensive touchdowns, Robinson carried 88 times as a running back last season and finished second at NU with 40 catches. He shed the running back role this season and has been targeted 14 times after two contests. He also was back deep on multiple punts at Northwestern.
Blackshirts deserve 'Most Reliable' award
While Nebraska’s offense remains in flux, the defense has assumed the title of Most Reliable through two games.
This has been evident enough to Frost that he is considering speeding up the rate at which the offense moves on drives the rest of the season. He said Monday the attack has been slower in part to help limit the workload of the Blackshirts. They defended 69 total plays against Ohio State and 65 at Northwestern after seeing 70-plus seven times last year.
“I’m really impressed and happy with how they’re coming along,” Frost said of the defense. “That’ll free us up to potentially get a little more aggressive with tempo on offense.”
It’s not perfect, of course. The Huskers are allowing opponents to convert third downs at a clip of more than 40%, which is below average nationally. There are still some misfits and missed tackles, like the 41-yard touchdown run Northwestern popped on its first possession Saturday.
Defensive lineman Ben Stille said he would give the defense a grade “somewhere in the ‘B’ range” for how it played.
“Our job as a defense is to hold them to zero points and we gave up 21, so that’s a huge thing for us,” Stille said.
Frost was more encouraged, especially with the rushing yardage. NU is allowing an average of 4.22 yards per carry (58th nationally) to Ohio State and Northwestern — teams that are both among the top 30 in the country in rushing yards per game. Nebraska is holding its own or better in the trenches, he said, while seeing more consistency at every level of the defense. Young defenders like inside linebacker Luke Reimer and safety Myles Farmer are enjoying early breakouts too.
Defensively, the group has played clean — it had just an offsides call against D-lineman Jordon Riley against Northwestern. Its only other infractions were the two questionable targeting calls and a pass interference flag in the Ohio State game.
“Haven’t been a lot of busts where we’re just giving guys easy things that have happened in the past,” Frost said. “Haven’t been any loafs where guys aren’t giving effort. So we keep doing those things and our defense is good enough right now to help us win games and keep us in games.”
Miller's advice: Get more kids like Reimer
Senior linebacker Collin Miller jokes with the coaches "all the time" about Luke Reimer. The sophomore linebacker hails from Lincoln North Star high school, where he put up big numbers on both sides of the ball. But Reimer never got a Husker scholarship offer out of high school. Reimer did attain one earlier this fall, however.
"Everyone knew from the get go that he was gonna be put on scholarship pretty soon," Miller said. "He just has so many talents and so many things that he can help a football team with. You just need more Luke Reimers on your team. So, scholarship or not, you just need more kids like him."
In his first start as a Husker last Saturday against Northwestern, Reimer totaled 10 tackles and one sack. Miller said on Monday that Reimer just has a knack for finding the ball, which among his vertical and "crazy speed" are some of the many things that make him good.
"I can say for everyone in that room that he's probably the most athletic linebacker we have," Miller said.
Warner believes in both Martinez and McCaffrey
Kade Warner and Adrian Martinez talked on Sunday night and put the loss against Northwestern behind them, Warner said on Monday.
"He knows that he didn't play his best," Warner said. "He knows that there's some mistakes he made that he wishes he could have back, but he also knows that no one will work harder to fix those mistakes."
The junior wide receiver has "unwavering belief" in both Martinez and Luke McCaffrey's ability to get the job done for NU. Warner describes Martinez as the hardest worker on the team, while McCaffrey is ecstatic and electric.
"I always try to stay in his ear and (let him) know that I'm someone he can talk to," Warner said. "That I still trust him, that he's still my quarterback. And I believe that he'll get it turned around."
Quick hits
» Penn State coach James Franklin and Frost have been friends since 2006 when they worked together for one season at Kansas State, Frost said. Frost was a grad assistant with the defense in his first coaching job while Franklin was the offensive coordinator under head coach Ron Prince.
Frost said he expects Penn State (0-3) to be “hungry” to get off the schneid against Nebraska.
“I know they weren’t expected to be where they are,” Frost said. “But it’s a really good team, really talented team we have coming in here.”
» Nebraska center Cam Jurgens is “day to day,” Frost said, after the sophomore didn’t travel last weekend with an unspecified injury and ended a streak of starting 13 consecutive games. Senior Matt Farniok assumed the role after beginning the season transitioning from right tackle to right guard. Frost said Farniok played one of his best games as a Husker and was NU’s best offensive lineman against Northwestern.
“He’s a team captain for a reason,” Frost said. “I’m sure he’ll be ready to play whatever role we ask (of) him this week.”
» Freshman running back Marvin Scott ascended to the No. 2 running back on Saturday for a variety of reasons, Frost said, including as a reward for a good week of practice. Preseason backup Ronald Thompkins had missed a few practices and wasn’t available while redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson didn’t travel. Scott finished with three carries for 14 yards.
“He ran the ball hard,” Frost said of Scott. “He did a good job on some plays away from the ball, and that is going to continue to be a competition.”
» Players and Frost agreed playing at Memorial Stadium will be a welcome change from two straight road games to start the season, even if the home of the ongoing NCAA record of consecutive sellouts will be without fans.
“The atmosphere and the electricity in the air is definitely a feeling you don’t get anywhere else in life,” said D-lineman Ben Stille, an Ashland-Greenwood graduate. “So it stinks to miss out on that our senior year. But we just gotta do a good job of bringing our own energy and getting it done ourselves.”
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.