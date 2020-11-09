Husker notes: 'A matter of time' until Wan'Dale Robinson puts up bigger numbers

Blackshirts deserve 'Most Reliable' award

While Nebraska’s offense remains in flux, the defense has assumed the title of Most Reliable through two games.

This has been evident enough to Frost that he is considering speeding up the rate at which the offense moves on drives the rest of the season. He said Monday the attack has been slower in part to help limit the workload of the Blackshirts. They defended 69 total plays against Ohio State and 65 at Northwestern after seeing 70-plus seven times last year.

“I’m really impressed and happy with how they’re coming along,” Frost said of the defense. “That’ll free us up to potentially get a little more aggressive with tempo on offense.”

It’s not perfect, of course. The Huskers are allowing opponents to convert third downs at a clip of more than 40%, which is below average nationally. There are still some misfits and missed tackles, like the 41-yard touchdown run Northwestern popped on its first possession Saturday.

Defensive lineman Ben Stille said he would give the defense a grade “somewhere in the ‘B’ range” for how it played.

“Our job as a defense is to hold them to zero points and we gave up 21, so that’s a huge thing for us,” Stille said.