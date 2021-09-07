Husker notes: Adrian Martinez had to get on his O-line. They responded to the challenge

LINCOLN — It wasn’t just the offensive line that got an earful from Adrian Martinez on Saturday. The position coach did too.
Greg Austin said Tuesday he appreciated the fired-up Nebraska quarterback lighting into his group after an uneven start against Fordham. That’s the kind of “horizontal” leadership — as opposed to coach-led “vertical” leadership — that characterizes healthy teams, and the Huskers want even more of it.
So immersed in the moment was Martinez that he engaged his blockers before their coach was done with them.
“(Martinez) was yelling at me,” Austin said. “I was like, ‘Bro, let me just get these adjustments done and then you can say whatever you want to to them.’ He was very animated and I loved it. I loved the energy and I loved him coming over there and picking us up.”
O-line was 'up to the challenge'
Nebraska has completed nine passes of 25 yards or longer this season, which is only one fewer than it completed all of last season.
That means the Huskers’ offensive line is working overtime. Against Fordham, NU’s blockers held some blocks for as long as five seconds while Martinez waited for receivers to turn their heads.
Both offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and Austin, the O-line coach, praised the blockers for their stamina against the Rams. Lubick said he saw “a lot of improvement” in pass protection. And Austin was proud of the way his position group responded after allowing five sacks against Illinois.
“Our guys were up to the challenge,” Austin said. “We challenged the guys to get better and they answered the bell.”
Sichterman speaks from experience
As Nebraska reserves poured into the game late Saturday, Matt Sichterman again reminded his fellow offensive linemen of the mentality that worked wonders for him.
Keep grinding until your chance comes along. Then take advantage of it.
The message resonates considering Sichterman — NU’s No. 1 right guard — didn’t make his first career start until last month at the beginning of his fifth season. Anyone not on the field needs to stay locked into the game and help coach the guys that are out there. Just like he did.
“Definitely means a lot coming from me,” Sichterman said. “I’ve been in those shoes for years, so just trying to pass it along to the young guys and make sure they’re dialed in and ready to go when the opportunity strikes.”
Quick hits
» Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said the reserves at his position performed well in their first extended game action on defense. Eteva Mauga-Clements was quick to the ball, he said, and Garrett Snodgrass was “really solid” throughout.
“They played how I expected they would,” Ruud said. “They were pretty clean, mistake-free, played hard.”
» Ruud said NU linebackers must match Buffalo’s physicality to overcome an experienced offensive line and talented running backs.
“This game, a big part of it will be stopping the run and tackling really well,” Ruud said. “Those backs do a nice job of, if you hit them at the line of scrimmage, they fall forward. You gotta prevent that because third-and-7 or 8 is a lot better than third-and-2.”
» Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he made few to no adjustments with NU’s scheme between the first and second halves of the Fordham game. From his vantage point in the coaches box, he said players were trying too hard to make plays.
“They don’t do their job, they try to do somebody else’s job, a guy pops a gap, folds in when he shouldn’t, jumps a route, those type of things,” Chinander said. “Nobody was not giving effort, nobody was not playing football, it was one guy per play, one guy tried to make a play instead of letting plays come to them. In the second half, everybody did their job and things went much better for us.”
» Lubick said Nebraska’s perimeter blocking improved Saturday, but can still improve more. Omar Manning and Wyatt Liewer had good games as perimeter blockers.
» Adrian Martinez’s opening-drive deep ball to Liewer was good, Lubick said. Liewer slowed down a bit too much in tracking the ball and needs to keep his speed.
» Among defensive newcomers to play, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he liked the work of outside linebacker Jimari Butler, safeties Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates, and defensive back Marques Buford.