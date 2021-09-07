Husker notes: Adrian Martinez had to get on his O-line. They responded to the challenge

LINCOLN — It wasn’t just the offensive line that got an earful from Adrian Martinez on Saturday. The position coach did too.

Greg Austin said Tuesday he appreciated the fired-up Nebraska quarterback lighting into his group after an uneven start against Fordham. That’s the kind of “horizontal” leadership — as opposed to coach-led “vertical” leadership — that characterizes healthy teams, and the Huskers want even more of it.

So immersed in the moment was Martinez that he engaged his blockers before their coach was done with them.

“(Martinez) was yelling at me,” Austin said. “I was like, ‘Bro, let me just get these adjustments done and then you can say whatever you want to to them.’ He was very animated and I loved it. I loved the energy and I loved him coming over there and picking us up.”

O-line was 'up to the challenge'

Nebraska has completed nine passes of 25 yards or longer this season, which is only one fewer than it completed all of last season.

That means the Huskers’ offensive line is working overtime. Against Fordham, NU’s blockers held some blocks for as long as five seconds while Martinez waited for receivers to turn their heads.