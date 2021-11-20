Husker notes: Adrian Martinez plays hurt again; Scott Frost's anger with officials

MADISON, Wisc. — Adrian Martinez has played through both a broken jaw and a high ankle sprain this season, and Saturday the Husker quarterback added another issue: Some sort of injury to his throwing arm or shoulder.

Neither Martinez nor Scott Frost would fully elaborate after the game, but Martinez “had some doubts” about whether he’d play in the second half. Backup Logan Smothers came into the game on the final series of the first half. Martinez tossed the ball around just before the start of the second half, then played every snap.

“I needed to see how I was doing out there on the field, but we made it happen,” Martinez said.

He threw for 351 yards and became NU’s career leader in total offense. He threw two interceptions as well. The second of those may have been because of Martinez’s injury, Frost said. Martinez wouldn’t cop to that.

“I don’t like to make excuses, so that’s just a bad throw,” Martinez said.

Frost paused for several seconds when asked how close Martinez was to not playing in the second half.

“He’s a tough kid,” Frost said, nearly overcome with emotion. “I think there’s a lot of people who wouldn’t have played in several of the games he’s played in this year.”