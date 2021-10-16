Husker notes: Adrian Martinez tried to get rid of the ball, but took a safety instead

MINNEAPOLIS — A funny thing happened in Adrian Martinez’s stat line Saturday. His longest run was only for four yards.
Minnesota did what no other defense has done this season — it took away Martinez’s ability to scramble. How? Usually by rushing just four guys who got a decent push without losing contain on Martinez.
“They had a solid pass rush. They were able to get up the field really well," Martinez said. "And at times I had more confidence in checking the ball down than necessarily scrambling. Sometimes that’s the way it goes, sometimes the opportunities aren’t there for you.
"Today I didn’t think the opportunities were there. They also had a couple spies on some third downs. They did a good job of mixing things up.”
On the intentional grounding penalty that led to a safety, Martinez said he didn’t have open receivers to the wide side of the field, and as he checked back to his left up the Minnesota sideline, he was hit in the end zone.
“Hindsight, probably should have stepped up in the pocket,” Martinez said. “We’re going to review the tape on that one and get it fixed. At that point I was trying to get rid of the ball, didn’t want to get sacked in the end zone, but the result was the same.”
Another costly false start
Scott Frost had a run play he really liked. Fans and media saw at least the beginning of it when left guard Nouredin Nouili started to pull to his right.
Problem was Nouili was doing so before Martinez had received the snap. It was a costly false start for the Huskers, turning third-and-5 at the Minnesota 29 into third-and-10 from the 34. Two incomplete passes later, NU turned the ball over on downs.
“If you don’t get the first down there, you’re going to have a fourth-and-short, and we kind of called first and second down based on that,” Frost said. “And then, all of a sudden, you’re in third-and-10, so that hurt one drive.”
NU’s offensive line has had repeated problems with false starts this season, with the issue peaking in losses to Oklahoma and Michigan State.
Taylor-Britt made the play
Cam Taylor-Britt trailed his man by four yards as the football hung in the air. Time to make something happen.
Nebraska trailed 21-9 early in the third quarter and Minnesota was on the move, threatening to run away with another win over the Huskers. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan had completed a school-record 16 straight passes as the offense set up with second-and-6 at the NU 33-yard line.
Then a deep ball to 5-foot-11 receiver Mike Brown-Stephens with Taylor-Britt in pursuit and safety Deontai Williams bracketing the middle of the field. The Husker cornerback closed at the last possible moment and corralled the ball as Nebraska began to claw back into the contest.
“I finally got the ball thrown to me,” Taylor-Britt said. “Every time the ball is thrown to me I try to make a play. I try to do my job to the best of my ability. When I’m done with my job, if it takes me to the play, then be a playmaker and make that play. I just do my job.”
The pick was Taylor-Britt’s first of the year and sixth of his career. He also landed his second sack of the season in the second quarter when a well-timed blitz on a Minnesota reverse-pass play ended with him bringing down Morgan for a 12-yard loss to kill the drive.
Allen's has career high
Austin Allen set a career-high with 121 receiving yards against Minnesota. He caught his second touchdown of the season, too.
How? Allen said Nebraska’s coaches identified favorable matchups against the Gophers during film sessions last week. He praised them for their game plan and said it’s “good to see” more tight-end targets in the red zone.
After a performance like Saturday’s maybe Allen will see more.
“Absolutely,” Allen said. “A play like that can only build trust.”
Forgetting a 50-yarder
Culps suppressed the serotonin surging through him after making the 50-yarder.
“Like a miss,” he said. “I just flush it like it never happened, tried to focus on being one-for-one.”
Culp won’t allow himself to embrace emotions on the field. That’s how he keeps his head clear before each kick.
But after two weeks without a field goal attempt and “a long time” spent trying to fix his issues, Culp’s mind is still cluttered. He missed two more easy kicks against Minnesota, which means nobody will remember the 50-yarder he made.
Culp knows he’s failing. He knows fans are watching. And he wants them to know he’s working on it.
“I’m trying my very absolute best,” Culp said. “I need to do better. I will get through it eventually.”
Quiet sidelines
Nebraska’s sideline was one of the quietest areas of Huntington Bank Stadium throughout Saturday’s game against Minnesota.
The Minnesota sideline, even with the ever-peppy P.J. Fleck running and rowing between the 20-yard-lines was a mostly calm spot as well.
Those atmospheres spoke to the intensity and meaning of the game to both teams. But while there was still some playful banter between teammates on the Gophers sideline, that camaraderie was, for the most part, not noticed on the Husker bench.
Coaches spoke with purpose and an even-keeled approach to position groups after they came off the field. The first Husker to spark up and call a few of his teammates closer to the sideline to cheer for the Nebraska defense was junior wide receiver Omar Manning.
With a turn of his head toward the sideline, the other receivers joined Manning in shouting words of encouragement to the Blackshirts.
Goldy Gopher
As part of the pregame festivities, Minnesota’s Goldy Gopher mascot rode onto the field on a three-wheeled vehicle.
Goldy then began working his way along the brick walls that separate the stands from the field. As he began to approach Nebraska fans who had front row seats along the east sidelines, the high-fives stopped.
Several Nebraska fans just looked at each other as Goldy passed by, gave each other a ‘whatever’ shrug and went back to watching the 320-member Minnesota marching band perform.
Ibrahim makes an appearance
One of the Gophers who went to midfield for the pregame coin toss was running back Mohamed Ibrahim.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior suffered an Achilles injury in Minnesota’s season-opening loss to Ohio State. When he left the game in the third quarter, Ibrahim had already carried the ball 30 times for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns to extend his streak of game with at least 100 yards rushing to nine.
Five days later Ibrahim had season-ending surgery.
While that injury prevents him from playing, Ibrahim still maintains a presence on the Gophers’ sideline during games.
Whether it’s going out for the coin toss or moving between position groups, Ibrahim is using a knee walker scooter that prevents him for putting any pressure on the surgically-repaired foot.
Minnesota's public transport
One of the nice things about living in or visiting a major metropolitan area like Minneapolis is the ease of getting to a sporting event like Saturday’s Nebraska-Minnesota game.
Whether fans were spending the night in Bloomington at one of the hotels around the Mall of America or just arriving mid-morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport, the Twin Cities light rail system is the most convenient way to get to the game.
When it came time to change from the blue line to the green line outside of US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, the number of Husker fans easily outnumbered Minnesota faithful.
Three more stops and everybody exited at the Stadium Village station, located across the street from Huntington Bank Stadium.
Some Nebraska fans didn’t appear to have checked the weather forecast before getting dressed Saturday morning. One NU fan was wearing a No. 7 Nebraska red jersey with a pair of gym shorts. The temperature at that time in Minneapolis was 44 degrees.
Two climates, one stadium
Huntington Bank Stadium was a venue with two climates throughout Saturday’s game.
On the south side behind the Minnesota bench, all sections, including some of the northeast section of the end zone never felt the sunshine that fans on the north side basked in the entire game.
Strong winds that at times were gusting over 20 miles per hour created an arctic chill, even when the temperature reached 60 degrees in the fourth quarter. Minnesota fans, and the small pockets of Nebraska fans on that side, were bundled up with their warmest winter jackets.
The older couple that had their seats moved to a better section as part of an in-game promotion were thrilled to be moved to the south side because they were going to be seated in a sun-soaked section.
On that north side there were fans shedding their coats and sweatshirts by the end of the first quarter. It was maybe a final chance to work on their tans during this football season.
