Husker notes: Adrian Martinez tried to get rid of the ball, but took a safety instead

MINNEAPOLIS — A funny thing happened in Adrian Martinez’s stat line Saturday. His longest run was only for four yards.

Minnesota did what no other defense has done this season — it took away Martinez’s ability to scramble. How? Usually by rushing just four guys who got a decent push without losing contain on Martinez.

“They had a solid pass rush. They were able to get up the field really well," Martinez said. "And at times I had more confidence in checking the ball down than necessarily scrambling. Sometimes that’s the way it goes, sometimes the opportunities aren’t there for you.

"Today I didn’t think the opportunities were there. They also had a couple spies on some third downs. They did a good job of mixing things up.”

On the intentional grounding penalty that led to a safety, Martinez said he didn’t have open receivers to the wide side of the field, and as he checked back to his left up the Minnesota sideline, he was hit in the end zone.

“Hindsight, probably should have stepped up in the pocket,” Martinez said. “We’re going to review the tape on that one and get it fixed. At that point I was trying to get rid of the ball, didn’t want to get sacked in the end zone, but the result was the same.”