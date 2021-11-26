Husker notes: Austin Allen breaks record in final game as a Husker

Next up is an uncertain future beyond college football.

“I don’t have a lot of things figured out,” Stille said. “My focus was on the season regardless of what our record was and beating Iowa. I got a lot of things to figure out next level-wise in the coming weeks.”​

Taylor-Britt 'grew up a lot' at NU

Cam Taylor-Britt came to his final Husker press conference wearing a candy lei and, for a second, sunglasses. The minute he was asked a question, though, Taylor-Britt pulled off the sunglasses because he knew he’d get serious — and a little emotional.

With more than dozen family and friends watching him in the postgame press conference, Taylor-Britt thanked Nebraska and said, though he had options, he never considered transferring anywhere else despite four losing seasons.

“I just grew up a lot while I was here,” Taylor-Britt said after finishing with 51 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception in 2021. “I have so much knowledge I have saved from all the coaches. We started from the bottom with this whole program just built everything. I just felt like it was that time. I did commit this last year to fulfill my dreams and help this team become better. I feel so bad that I could not help do that but I tried my hardest.”