Husker notes: Austin Allen talks Thomas Fidone's humbling spring camp

Austin Allen leaned back in his chair, drawing out the word “he.”

Allen, representing Nebraska’s offense at Big Ten Media Days, was trying to find the right words to explain the transformation tight end Thomas Fidone — the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class — had to make from Council Bluffs Lewis Central High School to NU this spring.

“Heeeeeee was pretty confident in himself when he first came here,” Allen said. “And I think spring ball kind of humbled him, just a little bit. He has a work ethic like he did when he first came here, and that’s awesome. I shouldn’t dog on him too much — he’s going to be a great player for us someday — but his confidence was through the roof, and I think it just humbled him, a little bit, switching from Lewis Central High School to Nebraska Cornhuskers. There’s a big disparity.”

Fidone, a top 100 prospect and lifelong Husker fan who chose Nebraska over national offers, found his stride, Allen said, toward the end of spring camp, which is when he tore his ACL. NU coach Scott Frost said Thursday he’s hopeful Fidone will rehab sufficiently to play in 2021. Allen said Fidone’s potential is “through the roof” because of what he can do as a receiver.

He just had to adjust to college. How Husker players choose to tweet, for example.