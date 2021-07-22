Husker notes: Austin Allen talks Thomas Fidone's humbling spring camp

Austin Allen leaned back in his chair, drawing out the word “he.”
Allen, representing Nebraska’s offense at Big Ten Media Days, was trying to find the right words to explain the transformation tight end Thomas Fidone — the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class — had to make from Council Bluffs Lewis Central High School to NU this spring.
“Heeeeeee was pretty confident in himself when he first came here,” Allen said. “And I think spring ball kind of humbled him, just a little bit. He has a work ethic like he did when he first came here, and that’s awesome. I shouldn’t dog on him too much — he’s going to be a great player for us someday — but his confidence was through the roof, and I think it just humbled him, a little bit, switching from Lewis Central High School to Nebraska Cornhuskers. There’s a big disparity.”
Fidone, a top 100 prospect and lifelong Husker fan who chose Nebraska over national offers, found his stride, Allen said, toward the end of spring camp, which is when he tore his ACL. NU coach Scott Frost said Thursday he’s hopeful Fidone will rehab sufficiently to play in 2021. Allen said Fidone’s potential is “through the roof” because of what he can do as a receiver.
He just had to adjust to college. How Husker players choose to tweet, for example.
“We always make a joke of people who tweet a lot, the recruits come in, ‘Hey, Go Big Red, fans, follow me,’ but once you get into Nebraska, eh, we kind of dog on those people a little bit,” Allen said. “We nudged him away from that, the first couple months. We do our talking on the field.”
Allen, an Aurora native, hopes to have a big senior season. He has 27 catches and one touchdown over three seasons. Frost said Allen — and fellow junior Travis Vokolek — “have a future in football,” as in the NFL. Allen could return for a sixth year next season as well. NU wouldn’t oppose it.
“I think about what I’m going to do to be the best Austin I can be come week one,” Allen said. “Hopefully, if all goes as planned, I’m going to have a good enough season where I’m playing somewhere warm next season.”
Stille expects big things from defense
Defensive end Ben Stille enters his sixth season at Nebraska with the goal of turning the program around with a “big bowl win,” or a Big Ten West title.
But the biggest developmental year for a college defensive lineman, Stille said, is his second year. By year three, a lineman is physically and mentally ready to excel.
“That’s when a ton of D-line guys make that jump,” Stille said.
Casey Rogers played his third year in 2020 and finished with 25 tackles and three tackles for loss.
“I think he surprised a lot of people,” Stille said. “I think it would be tough to surprise me, being with him day in, day out, the level he was at. He even surprised some of our offensive coaches.”
Ty Robinson enters that third season in 2021, and Stille anticipates big things.
“The combination of experience, being coached with the right technique for a good amount of time,” Stille said. “It’s tough coming out of high school. You have so many bad habits that have to be coached out of you. Really excited for Ty this upcoming year.”
Huskers take control of culture
Husker football has made a change over the summer, Allen said, in the way expectations are communicated. Whereas Frost did most of the culture-setting in previous seasons, the players have taken it on in 2021.
“Unless otherwise directed by Frost, we’re going to lead ‘this way,’” Allen said. “We’re going to hold players accountable on our level.”
Teammates have improved, Allen said, in being able to take a teammate’s criticism.
“It’s getting a lot better,” Allen said. “At the start, it took guys a lot of humbling to be able to accept peer leadership.”
On defensive backs
Deontai Williams and Dicaprio Bootle started the rule in 2019 and it continues today.
No phones in the Nebraska defensive backs room. Players have to leave their phones at the front of room when they go in for film study with defensive backs coach Travis Fisher.
“No phones!” Williams said. “You also want to have full attention the coach. The coach knows what’s best for you.”
Fisher keeps the room so tight, Williams said, players have to know where their teammates are at all times. Fisher will text players at times to ask where a teammate may be. Williams has to know, for example, when his teammates are at home.
“I’ve got to know where Cam Taylor-Britt is at during the day,” Williams said. “I’ve got to know what they’re doing.”
Quick hits
» Frost called the upside of Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson “huge” and “the right fit” for Nebraska’s defensive backfield. Frost added Nebraska has two recruiting specialists inside the department who check the portal daily for potential transfer options.
» USC transfer Markese Stepp has returned to offseason workouts with the team but is not yet 100% healed from a foot injury. Frost said Stepp may be on a “pitch count” during fall camp, and Frost wants a “cutthroat” competition at running back, where any of six guys could emerge as the starter.
» When asked for the best current receiver on the team, Williams said it’s Samori Touré, while the receiver with the best potential is Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts. “We say he runs like a deer,” Williams said.
» Receiver Omar Manning, Frost said, is participating in all offseason workouts after a difficult year of off-the-field problems that limited him to just one game and a single target. Should Manning take care of business off the field, Frost said, his “God-Given talent” can take over on the field.
» Frost said the sudden retirement of Bill Moos “surprised me as much as any of you.” Frost thanked Moos for his leadership over three-and-a-half years.
» Williams said he has a NIL deal with Boost Mobile and operates all of his NIL deals through the Opendorse platform set up for social media. Williams said it can be hard to manage one’s brand while also playing football at the highest level.
» Center Cam Jurgens, Frost said, got some “technique improvement” tutelage in the offseason that should eliminate bad snaps.
