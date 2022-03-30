Husker notes: Austin Whipple helping provide a "buffer" between his dad and Nebraska QBs

Mark Whipple admits he occasionally needs a “buffer” between him and NU’s eight quarterbacks.

His son, Austin – now a new member of Nebraska’s quality control staff – can be helpful in that way. Austin Whipple, who played QB for his dad at Massachusetts and recently worked as a quality control guy at Pittsburgh, can relate with younger guys who might occasionally need a kind word after Mark has had a tough teaching moment.

“He does a really good job of handling the other things, he knows the progressions, the footwork, all those things, and he’s a good buffer,” Mark Whipple said. “Sometimes I can be uncomfortable where he’s a good – he’ll grab a guy on the side if I get after somebody. It’s a good thing that way.”

Mark Whipple said he likes having eight quarterbacks in the program – five are on scholarship, three are walkons – because the backups can get mental reps that help with playsheets on gameday.

“We have a really good room,” Whipple said.

Top pass rusher target will visit Husker spring game

A top transfer portal pass rusher will make an official visit for Nebraska’s spring game.

TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, who had 26 tackles for loss and 12½ sacks in his last three years with the Horned Frogs, posted his official visit plans on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Mathis would fit in as an edge rusher – outside linebacker/defensive end – in Nebraska’s defense. If he picked NU – and official visits to the school tend to be good signs – Mathis would immediately become one of the top pass rushers on the Huskers’ defense, adding returning starters Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor.

NU has been active in the transfer portal over the last three months, adding quarterback Casey Thompson from Texas, defensive back Tommi Hill from Arizona State, punter Brian Buschini from Montana and receiver Trey Palmer from LSU, among other players.

Versatility a must for Husker offensive line

Versatility is vital at the offensive line position, and this year, sophomore offensive lineman Brant Banks feels the line is versatile in more ways than one.

Banks feels that the offensive lineman on the roster can play various positions on the line, which is key because injuries can be a common commodity within that position group.

“That's the versatility that we have right now,” he said. “So, I mean, we can pretty much do anything.”

Banks hopes to be a tackle this year but will embrace any spot the coaches play him at. What is most important to Banks is making an impact on the field.

“I just want to get on the field and hit someone in the teeth,” the 6-7, 305-pound lineman said.

The physical fitness of the players also helps the versatility of the group. Banks said the whole line is at a condition level that they have never been at before, something he feels will be on display at the spring game next Saturday.

“We can run the ball as many times as we want, and we’ll keep coming out the same way every time,” he said. “So, I think that’s been the biggest change we’ve had this year. You’ll see it in the spring game. The way we’re running, it’s insane.”​

James Carnie gaining confidence at tight end position

After only playing two games in 2021, tight end James Carnie is becoming more involved with the offense leading to a rise in his confidence.

This season, the offense has been tasked with learning a new playbook, making it easier on the redshirt freshman because everyone is in the same boat.

“You know from last year, graduating early, and now coming in here, the confidence is there and with the new playbook, everybody's going through it at the same time,” he said. “It's all easier because everybody has questions. But, the confidence is the big step compared to last year.”

The biggest thing that Carnie – and many of the young guys – are looking to continue improving on is blocking. He said that tight ends coach Sean Beckton continues to harp at the players on proper blocking fundamentals.

Carnie initially questioned his ability to block Nebraska defenders, but as he emphasized earlier, the more reps he gets doing it, the more confident he becomes.

“All of us are confident in blocking all of those D-ends,” he said.

The Mark Whipple offense – which expects a lot of the tight ends in the run game – also consists of airing it out, something Carnie enjoys.

“It’s fun. It’s exciting,” he said. “He loves to pass the ball. You know as a tight end, that’s what we like to see.”

MORE NOTES:

Nebraska’s new OC got a good vibe from the team’s work during two scrimmages and a walk-through in Memorial Stadium.

“I thought there was an air of confidence but also a business-like attitude, which is what want,” Whipple said. “You don’t want them all being uptight.”

NU’s offense has had “good battles” with the Husker defense, Whipple said, in two scrimmages the media hasn’t seen.

“If one side is dominating the other, you probably don’t have a good team,” Whipple said. “But I believe we have a good team because the defense has made plays, the offense has bounced back, handled adversity. It’s a fun group to be around.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sam McKewon Reporter - Nebraska athletics Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com Follow Sam McKewon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Evan Bland Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH. Follow Evan Bland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today