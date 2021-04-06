Husker notes: Backup QBs get turn; Turner Corcoran getting pushed

Nebraska’s stable of inexperienced quarterbacks is well acquainted with the instruction manual for running the Husker offense. The next few weeks are all about getting some drive time.

Three-year starter Adrian Martinez is the clear No. 1, but action behind him is just as important this spring for a group that otherwise has yet to log a single college snap.

Logan Smothers, who has been in the program for a year, is getting his first taste of extended spring workouts. Freshman Heinrich Haarberg has been in college for only a few months. Fourth-year walk-on Matt Masker is a factor, as well.

“If something were to happen to Adrian, those guys would be able to step in,” Nebraska QBs coach Mario Verduzco said Monday.

How comfortable is Verduzco in that belief? Very much so “from a knowledge standpoint,” he said. All just need time running the offense this spring, especially after the compressed 2020 season left little time for development beyond the competition between Martinez and the since-departed Luke McCaffrey.

Evaluation will begin with how well the green quarterbacks can translate what’s in their head onto the field.