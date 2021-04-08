Husker notes: Barrett Ruud managing deep group of linebackers

Reimer completed a strong winter of conditioning to become bigger and faster, Ruud said. The sophomore from Lincoln North Star is confident, he said, and is well beyond a walk-on trying to prove himself.

“Luke can be as good as he absolutely wants to be,” Ruud said. “And I think he could potentially play football when he’s done here.”

Ruud said Honas will be limited this spring in order to be full speed not only for games in the fall but also for practices during the season.​

Reimer wants to 'play fast,' add knowledge

Reimer is in the heat of competition to earn a spot at the top of Ruud's position group during spring practice.

He said the competition in the room has increased with the addition of Kolarevic. He said that Kolarevic has "played a lot of football" and is a "really good player" with good habits such as taking care of his body.

Reimer made his first career start against Northwestern last season and recorded 10 tackles. He earned a career-high 12 tackles against Illinois, including 11 solo tackles. In total, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker made five starts in 2020 but said he needs to continue perfecting his game.