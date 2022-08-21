Husker Notes: Blackshirts to be awarded in Ireland, Caleb Tannor's path to Nebraska captain was rocky

Nebraska will give out Blackshirts during the team’s first day in Ireland after traveling Monday. The Huskers needed to pack practice jerseys well in advance and the shipment has already left Lincoln.

“That has more to do with going overseas than anything else,” Frost said. “But we’ll make that announcement this week.”

Frost has previously indicated that whatever Blackshirts are handed out initially won’t include those to players who haven’t suited up for Nebraska previously. More honorary jerseys will follow in the weeks to come.​

Husker captaincy caps big turnaround for Caleb Tannor

New Nebraska captain Caleb Tannor entered the program as a “hot mess,” according to fellow captain Garrett Nelson.

Tannor was, in Nelson’s words, “a problem guy” who often found his way onto NU’s accountability list. Nelson wondered if Tannor “had outside stuff going on.”

Since then, Tannor has transformed his approach. As Tannor enters his fifth year at Nebraska, Nelson says his fellow edge rusher has become a mentor for younger players. If Nelson doesn’t correct a mistake in practice, Tannor does. Nelson is so impressed that he shares Tannor’s evolution with his own parents.

“My parents ask about him,” Nelson said. “I tell them about the progress, and he’s done a great job. I love him as a teammate. He’s kind of my partner in crime.”

Tannor said being a captain means assuming responsibility for everything. “Whatever this team does, it falls back on us,” he said, win or lose.

Tannor plans to lead a winning group. After four years of losing, he wants to play in a bowl game. Or, in his words, “a bowl game plus (more).”

“That's what I'm on,” Tannor said. “I was gonna get everybody on that same page with the “C” on my jersey or not.”

Thompson fully aware of Northwestern

Casey Thompson spat out the scouting report verbatim.

Nebraska’s starting quarterback expects to see plenty of four-man fronts from Northwestern’s defensive line. The secondary will play Cover 4. And Thompson will keep an eye on Adetomiwa, Adebawore, the Wildcats’ leader in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (8.5) a year ago.

“Still studying their red zone defense,” Thompson said, “and I’m still studying certain situations and formations. But we have a pretty good idea of the game plan so far.”

The Huskers will be hard to surprise this Saturday in Dublin, site of their 12th straight meeting against Northwestern. Pat Fitzgerald has coached the Wildcats in the previous 11 games, six of which NU has won. Thompson, the Texas transfer who has never played against NW, deduced Fitzgerald’s formula from film study. Many Huskers know it from experience.

Linebacker (and newly-minted captain) Nick Henrich said the Wildcats are always well-coached, and they always bring a rugged run game to the stadium. Cornerback Quinton Newsome called Northwestern a smart team that knows which plays it wants against certain coverages. And while the Huskers dominated NW 56-7 at Memorial Stadium last season, coach Scott Frost knows better than to expect a repeat performance.

“They were a lot better team than that score indicated,” Frost said. “I don’t know if we were as good as that score indicated. It was just one of those days.