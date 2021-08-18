Husker notes: Cam Jurgens' leadership, Brant Banks at left tackle and a 15-inch burrito race

Nebraska’s offensive linemen took their marks on Sunday, preparing for the only kind of race they can win.
Instead of a finish line, the Huskers’ eyed a 15-inch burrito from Muchahos stuffed with chips, rice, queso — “everything you can imagine,” redshirt freshman Brant Banks said.
They took mammoth bites and wasted little time chewing. But only one could claim the the quickest clean plate.
“Cam (Jurgens),” Banks said Wednesday. “Cam puts things down.”
Jurgens, aka “Beef Jurgy,” also lifts his teammates up. A fourth-year redshirt sophomore, the Huskers’ center has started more games (19) than any of his fellow linemen. That’s a good thing, too, because offensive line coach Greg Austin relies on his centers to lead the line at all times.
Jurgens knows everyone’s assignments and makes sure they do too. In practice his voice is the loudest. It has to be that way, Austin said, because on game day Jurgens runs the show, calling out defenses and directing his teammates accordingly.
“When we’re looking to a center, you’re the air traffic controller,” Austin said. “You can’t let two planes fly into each other. You’ve got to control everything.”
That responsibility requires a Type A personality, something Jurgens didn’t exhibit in Lincoln until last season. Austin described Jurgens as “laid back” during his early days, but with playing time came confidence. And with confidence came command — of his offense and his teammates.
Now, Austin said Jurgens has a presence about him. Teammates follow his lead without asking why.
Need proof? Every offensive lineman owns one of Jurgens’ “Beef Jurgy” shirts. Austin wore the corresponding hat during his media session.
Because no matter where Nebraska’s linemen go, they’re probably following Jurgens. To the weight room, dining room or locker room, he’s their leader.
“I’ll pay for it,” Austin said of the hat. “I told him I’ll wear it to the press conference and give you a little something on the side. Just to make sure you don’t come back asking for money.”
» The Husker linemen have another hat they like to wear. It reads “Run the damn ball.” Austin said he doesn’t know where those hats came from, but he agrees with the sentiment.
“That’s an offensive lineman, baby,” Austin said. “If you’re an offensive lineman, then you’ve got to embrace physicality.
“There's no greater joy than taking a man against his will from point A to point B. That's the ‘run the damn ball’ mentality.”
» The burrito race was part of Banks’ NIL deal with Muchachos, the food truck and restaurant located on South 11th Street in Lincoln. Banks doused his contest burrito in hot sauce. He claims it did not hurt his time.
“I’m from Texas," Banks said while wearing his red Muchachos T-shirt. “I love spicy stuff. You’ve got to love the burn.”
» Banks has played five positions, two sides of the ball, and even had a cameo with the Nebraska basketball team since enrolling at Nebraska in 2019.
This fall, he hasn’t moved from one spot: left tackle.
Turner Corcoran, who’s supposed to play that position, has missed much of camp with what offensive line coach Greg Austin called “a minor setback." Will Corcoran be ready to play against Illinois?
“I don’t know,” Austin said. “We’ll see." Then, after a beat, “We’ll be ready.”
Banks has commanded most of the camp reps. Austin also mentioned Ezra Miller and Nouredin Nouili as trusted tackle depth pieces, but neither has practiced at that spot as much as Banks.
Banks said he feels comfortable at his “new” position. Tackle is the first spot he learned when he switched from defense to offense, and at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, it’s the spot that fits his frame the best.
Blocking players like Garret Nelson and Caleb Tannor requires faster footwork, but switching from offense to defense required a different mentality. And living the existence Banks has at NU has required adaptability.
So if or when they need him, he’s ready.
"I think I’d just step into whichever role they need me to right now,” Banks said. “I’ll just do whatever it takes to help us win games.”
Quick hits
» Nebraska appears on track to have its top tight ends available against Illinois. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said the absence at times of starters Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek has allowed depth to develop behind them in practice. That has especially benefited Chris Hickman, who has bounced between receiver and tight end in his short college career.
Considering Allen’s veteran status, Lubick said the fifth-year junior missing a practice “is not the end of the world.”
“We’re starting to get back healthy at that position, we’ll be healthy for the first game," Lubick said. "… We’re getting those other guys back, so that’s a positive.”
» Lubick said receiver Zavier Betts has emerged as a high-end option for Nebraska after a year in the system. The Bellevue West grad is no longer thinking too much, evidenced by his faster play this offseason.
“Now we can actually see his talent because he knows his assignments,” Lubick said. “We can see this is the guy we thought he was — a guy that can make a lot of plays, run fast and just make our whole football team better.”