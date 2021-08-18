Husker notes: Cam Jurgens' leadership, Brant Banks at left tackle and a 15-inch burrito race

So if or when they need him, he’s ready.

"I think I’d just step into whichever role they need me to right now,” Banks said. “I’ll just do whatever it takes to help us win games.”

Quick hits

» Nebraska appears on track to have its top tight ends available against Illinois. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said the absence at times of starters Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek has allowed depth to develop behind them in practice. That has especially benefited Chris Hickman, who has bounced between receiver and tight end in his short college career.

Considering Allen’s veteran status, Lubick said the fifth-year junior missing a practice “is not the end of the world.”

“We’re starting to get back healthy at that position, we’ll be healthy for the first game," Lubick said. "… We’re getting those other guys back, so that’s a positive.”

» Lubick said receiver Zavier Betts has emerged as a high-end option for Nebraska after a year in the system. The Bellevue West grad is no longer thinking too much, evidenced by his faster play this offseason.