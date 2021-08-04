Husker notes: Candidates emerge for punt, kickoff return; Competition continues on O-line

The former three-star prospect out of Texas who signed with NU’s 2020 class has been soaking up pointers from Samori Touré, the veteran inside receiver transfer from Montana. The position group is deeper with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick saying nine or 10 players could appear in a game right now, including Nixon. It's also more consistent in its daily approach than last year, Nixon said.

Nixon can also take handoffs out of the backfield as a “Duck-R” option for Nebraska, similar to what Wan’Dale Robinson did in previous years. As short and quick as Nixon is, he said expanding on his ability to go deep downfield for catches has been a priority in the summer.

“I came back pretty early,” Nixon said. “I’m just proud of myself for working hard and getting over that hump. Because it’s a hard hump.”

Mood Meter: Confident

Nebraska's practice had an edgy-but-happy vibe to it. Subsequent conversations with Husker coaches and players underline that mood as NU heads into the padded portion of training camp.

The team is quite healthy with only a few players out due to injury, and with so much experience on both sides of the ball, Nebraska is able to get ahead on some of its installation.