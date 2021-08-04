Husker notes: Candidates emerge for punt, kickoff return; Competition continues on O-line

LINCOLN — Cam Taylor-Britt, Oliver Martin, Brody Belt and freshman Kamonte Grimes have been in the rotation at punt returner, according to Sean Beckton, who coaches returners and tight ends.
Taylor-Britt manned the role last season.
“He catches the ball extremely well,” Beckton said. “I know he had that hiccup last year against Iowa, but he’s learned from it.”
Beckton said he’s “not scared” to put Martin at punt returner either.
At kickoff returner, Beckton said about "30 guys" wanted to take a shot at that position, but Omar Manning, Markese Stepp and Zavier Betts “kinda impressed me a little bit." Taylor-Britt may take that position as well, Beckton said. Alante Brown struggled in the role as a true freshman.
“Omar surprised me a little bit with how smooth he was,” Beckton said, adding that he started working at punt returner two days ago. “... First day we’ve done it this camp, and a bunch of people showed up to audition."
Beckton said the kickoff return unit has to “have a better attitude” in blocking, and “decision-making” is important for returners.
Competition continues on O-line
Ethan Piper grinned at the reminder. The real trench work is about to begin.
Nebraska is completing the acclimation portion of fall camp, which means full pads — and real hits — are coming soon. That sounds great to a young offensive line still establishing depth and coming off a long offseason.
“Summer conditioning is great and all this stuff, but it’s just great to play football,” said Piper, in line to start at left guard for a second straight season. “Especially with pads, there’s nothing like putting on a helmet and trying to pop up a defensive lineman. It just feels great to be out there.”
The most unsettled starting job remains right guard, where fifth-year juniors Matt Sichterman and Broc Bando are batting. Sichterman said Wednesday he has been taking reps with the top unit and hopes it translates to a heavy workload at Illinois on Aug. 28.
As far as O-line coach Greg Austin is concerned, no one has anything locked in yet as NU pares down 14 scholarship linemen to five it can trust for a majority of snaps.
“It’s fair game for everybody right now,” Austin said.
But some Huskers are standing out. Center Cam Jurgens has emerged as a clear leader of the group, especially after two-year captain Matt Farniok moved on. Bryce Benhart and Turner Corcoran continue to appear to be long-term answers at right and left tackle, respectively.
Corcoran's teammates and coach agree that he checked off a big box last December when he made his first career start at Rutgers as a true freshman. They’ve seen the expected jump since then in the former four-star prospect with a blend of consistent play and confidence that’s evident in workouts.
He’s not the only one. There’s an attitude on the line to be a strength of the offense, paving the way for an unproven running back group and a veteran quarterback looking to put everything together.
“Every rep counts,” Piper said. “You can’t take a play off because we have a job to get done.”
Nixon back in action
Will Nixon wanted to start hitting people again around the beginning of May. That’s when he knew he wouldn’t be watching another football season from the sidelines.
The Nebraska receiver isn’t taking any snaps for granted these days, not after an ACL tear last summer cut short his true freshman campaign before it began. He recalls making a cut on former cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and going down.
Now the 5-foot-11, 185-pound slot man is on the field again with no physical or mental hurdles left to clear.
“I’m 110 (percent), I’m feeling great,” Nixon said. “I worked so hard to get back to playing football and I’ve never felt better.”
The former three-star prospect out of Texas who signed with NU’s 2020 class has been soaking up pointers from Samori Touré, the veteran inside receiver transfer from Montana. The position group is deeper with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick saying nine or 10 players could appear in a game right now, including Nixon. It's also more consistent in its daily approach than last year, Nixon said.
Nixon can also take handoffs out of the backfield as a “Duck-R” option for Nebraska, similar to what Wan’Dale Robinson did in previous years. As short and quick as Nixon is, he said expanding on his ability to go deep downfield for catches has been a priority in the summer.
“I came back pretty early,” Nixon said. “I’m just proud of myself for working hard and getting over that hump. Because it’s a hard hump.”
Mood Meter: Confident
Nebraska's practice had an edgy-but-happy vibe to it. Subsequent conversations with Husker coaches and players underline that mood as NU heads into the padded portion of training camp.
The team is quite healthy with only a few players out due to injury, and with so much experience on both sides of the ball, Nebraska is able to get ahead on some of its installation.
Coaches are direct in their assessment of the team. Players say they're tighter than ever. It may be fluff in a month, but for now, call it "NUmentum."