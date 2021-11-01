Husker notes: Captains trusted to 'keep it real' with teammates; Redshirt for Logan Smothers?

“I think he just lacks a little bit of experience right now but he’s done a great job when he’s gone in,” Frost said. “I’m excited about him. If he gets an opportunity, I expect him to be ready.”

Smothers played late in wins over Fordham, Buffalo and Northwestern. He was also in for a first-quarter series at Michigan State when Martinez was being evaluated for an injury. He has completed 7 of 11 passes for 119 yards while running 12 times for 69 more.​

More to come from new kicker

Sophomore kicker Chase Contreraz’s first start was one of the few positives from Nebraska’s loss to Purdue.

He backed up his performance in the kicking battle in practice with an errorless game. Now things will look different for Contreraz.

For one, his phone was inundated with texts and Snapchats after the game, even a few ticket requests for this week.

But it also means he is now living out his dream and has the opportunity to follow in the paths of his heroes and role models. And it still feels surreal, even after a couple days to unpack his thoughts.

Contreraz, who transferred from Iowa Western, grew up in western Iowa as a Husker fan.