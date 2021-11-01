Husker notes: Captains trusted to 'keep it real' with teammates; Redshirt for Logan Smothers?

LINCOLN — Scott Frost said what he needed to say and turned the room over to his captains Saturday night. Cam Taylor-Britt was the first to speak.
The message from the fourth-year cornerback: Everyone is tired of losing, but don’t do more than your job. And don’t check out either.
“We’ve got a couple games left,” Taylor-Britt said. “Don’t give up now. I’m a senior, I’m not giving up nothing.”
Players on Monday recounted the scene in the moments after Saturday’s 28-23 loss to Purdue. Captains expressed themselves. So did sixth-year linebacker JoJo Domann and others.
Defensive lineman Damion Daniels said he appreciated players more overtly setting the tone.
“Hearing it from us, we’re going to keep it real with our boys,” Daniels said. “Just like our coaches are going to keep it real with us. But we’re all in the locker room and same area. It hits home when it’s one of us really saying it.”
Frost said his leadership must remain “steadfast and consistent” all season. It has, he said, but Saturday felt like he would have repeated many of the same talking points he did after other close losses this season. Can’t make those mistakes. Have to make the play when it matters.
The more powerful approach in that moment, he said, was letting the leaders speak their minds right away.
“Everybody’s tired of hearing his same speech, man,” Taylor-Britt said. “We go back and forth about the same things day in and day out. Then we get to the weekend and we have the same result. It’s the same speech, so he’d rather hear from the players.
“… There hasn’t been a change yet, so I feel like they need to feel that from us to change the culture.”
Blocking out the outside noise is also a team goal for the home stretch, multiple Huskers said. “That’s why I got my hood up right now,” Daniels said, drawing laughs. Quarterback Adrian Martinez said there’s no time to dwell on the past.
“It’s just about focus,” Martinez said. “And somewhat pride. And a lot of guys on our team have it.”
Redshirt for backup QB Smothers?
Nebraska backup quarterback Logan Smothers may end up redshirting this season. If he does, it won’t be an intentional move by the Huskers.
Frost said Monday the second-year freshman is still the No. 2 behind starter Adrian Martinez and will be called upon if necessary against Ohio State, Wisconsin or Iowa.
Smothers has appeared in four games this season, the maximum allowed by the NCAA for players that redshirt. Frost said Smothers understands the offense well and makes good decisions.
“I think he just lacks a little bit of experience right now but he’s done a great job when he’s gone in,” Frost said. “I’m excited about him. If he gets an opportunity, I expect him to be ready.”
Smothers played late in wins over Fordham, Buffalo and Northwestern. He was also in for a first-quarter series at Michigan State when Martinez was being evaluated for an injury. He has completed 7 of 11 passes for 119 yards while running 12 times for 69 more.
More to come from new kicker
Sophomore kicker Chase Contreraz’s first start was one of the few positives from Nebraska’s loss to Purdue.
He backed up his performance in the kicking battle in practice with an errorless game. Now things will look different for Contreraz.
For one, his phone was inundated with texts and Snapchats after the game, even a few ticket requests for this week.
But it also means he is now living out his dream and has the opportunity to follow in the paths of his heroes and role models. And it still feels surreal, even after a couple days to unpack his thoughts.
Contreraz, who transferred from Iowa Western, grew up in western Iowa as a Husker fan.
“I get a lot of crap for it," Contreraz said. "Growing up in Iowa, it’s always Iowa fans, and they’re like, ‘Why are you a Husker fan living here in Iowa?’ But you know there actually are quite a few Husker fans living on the western side of Iowa.”
That meant spending his formative years watching the recent string of standout Husker kickers whose names he can rattle off with aplomb.
“Alex Henery’s 57-yarder against Colorado, I’ve always envisioned myself doing something like that here,” he said.
For all the praise he’s received from family and Husker fans looking for a silver lining, Contreraz still hasn’t been truly tested. He made each of the kicks in front of him, but two were extra points and the third a 33-yard field goal.
With the nerves behind him and his first career points, he looks forward to the possibility of showing his extended range.
“Right now I’d say my range is good from about 58-60 (yards),” Contreraz said. “If there’s wind, the farthest ball I’ve ever kicked with wind is about 65-67 yards. ... Really anything inside of 55-60 yards is doable depending on the weather.”
Contreraz knows he’s “still got work to do” in the immediate future, and he has a couple years of eligibility left to have his Henery moment. But that won’t stop the self-assured sophomore from dreaming about and preparing for an opportunity of that caliber as soon as Saturday's home game against Ohio State.
“I always tell myself in my head before I go out there, ‘I’m 100% confident in myself and my abilities. I can and I will make this kick.’”
Stopping OSU's explosive back
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson might be the Big Ten’s most explosive player. Through eight weeks, Henderson ranks first in plays that gained 30, 40, and 50 yards.
The key to containing Henderson’s speed, according to Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson, is to give him something to run around. If Henderson runs a route from the backfield, Nebraska plans to hit him on his way out. If the Buckeyes hand him the ball, the Huskers must hit him early, before he can showcase his speed.
Henderson is used to running away from defenses. Nelson wants to make him run through Nebraska’s.
“Force him into a physical game,” Nelson said. “You’ve got to out-tough him, got to out-physical him. Put your hands on him and not let him run the route as fast or not make him run routes the whole game.”