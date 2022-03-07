Husker notes: Chinander expects low D-line numbers to lead to better players in long run

LINCOLN — Casey Rogers is hurt, leaving Nebraska’s defensive line with eight scholarship bodies to fulfill what Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander called a “huge workload.”

“There’s not a ton of depth right now, just by sheer numbers,” Chinander said.

So Nebraska monitors each player’s workload through GPS tracking devices on each player’s uniform. The Huskers can’t always afford to substitute, but they decrease a drill’s intensity.

The linemen look tired, even “gassed” at times, Chinander said. But they’ll emerge from this experience as better players. Fewer bodies means more opportunities to learn.

“It’s been really good for them,” Chinander said. “We get a lot of reps. We have a lot of film to watch with those guys, (and) they have had a sense of urgency.”

Differences in the secondary

After losing four multi-year starters in the secondary, Travis Fisher has noticed the difference between a secondary that had JoJo Domann, Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke in 2021 and the 2022 defense in spring camp, which doesn’t have any of those guys.

“All of those guys’ absence are felt right now,” Fisher said. “I got some guys with some talent back there, but talent only takes you so far. Right now, I’m just hammering away, hammering away, hammering away and, it’s day four? Yeah, JoJo’s absence is missed. And so is Deontai’s and so is Marquel’s and so is Cam’s. All those guys, all right?”

NU nickel Chris Kolarevic has noticed, too.

“It’s different for sure, I noticed that,” Kolarevic said. “It’s a lot of new faces in a lot of different places and I’m excited to see who’s going to step up, who’s going to make plays.”

Kolarevic declined to say which players were stepping up in camp. He didn’t name one guy and leave out another. He is excited, he said, to see what new cornerback Omar Brown can do. Brown, like Kolarevic, began his career at Northern Iowa.

Brown and Kolarevic are roommates now, Kolarevic said.

“He came in and took the job right away as a true freshman,” Kolarevic said of Brown’s freshman All-American campaign at UNI. “Got there in camp and came in and took it. We had a starter there and he came in and took that job at corner. He’s just an all-around dude.”

Defensive download underway

New defenders on the Nebraska roster are in the midst of a major download of information. Some early lag is hardly a surprise.

The first week of practice was about introducing a large portion of the team’s base defense, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. On Monday coaches added a third-down period. It’s “old hat” for many Husker veterans while most early enrollees or transfers are “swimming” mentally.

And that’s okay. The idea is to get everything in, then go back and fine tune.

“I think those guys are a little bit behind as far as schematic stuff,” Chinander said. “We will catch them up with that — I just want to see them move around, I want to see them go hard and not be afraid to make a mistake right now. They have a little bit of catching up to do but we’ll get there.”

The Huskers have yet to do any live tackling this spring, Chinander said. They were in pads Saturday and Monday and have their first spring scrimmage planned for Friday. Meanwhile, some new looks from the offense — including running concepts and formations – have helped challenge the defense in fresh ways.

No undersized DBs

There’s no such thing as an undersized defensive back on Chinander’s defense.

As long as a player is around 5 foot 10, which Chinander deemed the “line of demarcation” for defensive backs, he’s big enough.

“I think there was a phase where everybody wanted these giants,” Chinander said. “But how many of those guys have succeeded on Sunday?”

Chinander has a point. The average height of a Pro Bowl defensive back in 2022 was 5 foot 11.5. But he says the best defensive backs make up for their size with length and quick feet.

That’s what Chinander looks for when evaluating defensive backs. Size is great, but tools are better.

“Undersized, I don’t know if I buy into all that,” Chinander said.

Husker recruiting

The Huskers have hosted three on-campus recruiting events in the last six weeks. With COVID restrictions loosening, Chinander said Nebraska is “so much further ahead” on the recruiting trail compared to this time last season.

Those events are particularly important for the Huskers, which pitch their fanbase and facilities hard when talking to recruits. Chinander said on-campus events are NU’s “biggest selling point,” and he’s excited that the Huskers can host them more frequently.

“To be around the people, to be in the stadium, to be in the facilities — getting a guy on campus here, it’s a make or break deal.”

No winter conditioning testing

Unlike previous years, Nebraska did not have winter conditioning testing for vertical leap, ten-yard dash, and the like. Last season, NU posted the results of the top performers; with spring camp starting several weeks earlier, the Huskers, Kolarevic said, didn’t perform such testing.

“We did shorter winter workouts, so we didn’t get to that this year,” Kolarevic said. “I don’t know if we’ll do it in the summer or not – because, obviously summer will be extended, because we started spring ball early. Maybe we’ll do it in the summer.”

On NFL combine

Nebraska players and coaches closely tracked the performances of former Huskers at last weekend’s NFL combine. Chinander said he spoke with linebacker JoJo Domann and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt afterward and thought everyone — along with tight end Austin Allen and offensive lineman Cam Jurgens — enjoyed strong showings.

Buford said Taylor-Britt “looked great” as he blazed to a 4.38-second official time in the 40-yard dash that was among the top 20 of all participants at the event. Buford also credits Taylor-Britt for helping him bear down and learn the defense last year.

“Cam was my roommate,” Buford said. “We studied every day religious-like — we did that like we woke up and did our morning prayers.”

Added linebacker Chris Kolarevic: “It’s literally just watching guys live their dreams on TV. It’s amazing to watch. It’s so, so cool.”

