Husker notes: Chinander says Nebraska's defense ready for whichever QB Northwestern uses

DUBLIN — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday Nebraska had an edge going into the game because of its new staff on offense. The Wildcats have inserted some mystery into their proceedings by declining to name a starting quarterback.

It’s likely the Wildcats roll with Ryan Hilinski, who started for the team last season, but sophomore Brendan Sullivan has made a push, as well.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander doesn’t know which QB Nebraska will face — the Huskers may see both — but believes the defense is prepared.

“They do a great job with different wrinkles,” Chinander said, mentioning Northwestern’s use of an unbalanced offensive line and its good timing when calling quarterback runs. “Are they going to put in someone else for quarterback runs. Are they going to do Wildcat? We’ve worked hard on both. We know they’re going to have some surprises for us.

Robinson feels 'great' in Ireland

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson was one of the few Huskers players, he said, who slept on the plane and slept well in Dublin.

“I feel great!” Robinson said. He was enjoying the trip to Ireland so far, as well.

“I love the weather — it’s really green,” Robinson said. “I come from Arizona, so all I see is dirt and sand. I love the vegetation.”

Robinson said the Husker defense went to Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday. It’s one of the major local tourist spots.

“I learned that Christ Church was made in the 11th Century, and it was first made by Vikings before some dude from England came and took over,” Robinson said.

“You know you’re going to be tested on this,” a TV reporter said to Robinson.

“Nope,” Robinson said, “but I sure do remember the fun stuff.”

NU inside linebacker Luke Reimer grew up in a town of about 800 in Kansas “with more cows than people” so Dublin, he said, was a considerable culture shock.

“It’s very compact,” Reimer said of Dublin. “There’s just houses on top of each other. There’s just no open space.”

Quick hits

» Nebraska's coaches box is located closer to an end zone than midfield, which will provide a new vantage, Chinander said, who prefers the midfield spot typically found at midfield. Whipple will call plays from the sideline.

» Chinander had no concerns about not stepping onto the Aviva Stadium grass until gameday. Stadium personnel had not yet put lines on the stadium as of Thursday.

» NU running back Gabe Ervin — likely to play early on Saturday — made no bones about what he'd like NU's offensive identity to be.

"We're here to compete, we're here to run the ball downhill," Ervin said when asked about the running back room. "Down your throat, each and every play we get the ball because that's what we need to do. We have a chip on our shoulder in that running back room."