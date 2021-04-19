Husker notes: Competition continues in secondary; Special teams a work in progress

"All of the reps count," Dawson said. "You can't go, 'That was a my bad on that one.' We all know that. We saw it. The ball went 13 yards. We know it's your bad. We can't miss. Your shot is your shot. Right now you have an opportunity. You've got to be able to go out and perform and make the play. That's something we're on those guys all the time about."

A "good competition" continues at punter, where scholarship freshman Daniel Cerni is not 100% recovered from the injury he suffered last fall.

“I’m looking for more consistency out of those guys,” Dawson said. “We’ve got to be able to locate the ball. It can’t just be a free-for-all, where one time I kick it 70 yards and the next time I kick it 30 yards, who knows? There’s got to be that consistency where we’re putting the ball up in the air and we’re getting it exactly where we want it, we’re getting it located so we can get our coverage down and tie it all together.”

Punting has been an ongoing issue for Nebraska since the tragic death of Sam Foltz in 2016.

Punt location has been the biggest problem. Distance was never a struggle for Caleb Lightbourn — NU’s punter from 2016 through most of 2018 — but he’d often kick the ball far and straight to a punt returner.