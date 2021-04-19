Husker notes: Competition continues in secondary; Special teams a work in progress

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher on Monday continued to report the competitiveness for the starting cornerback spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt.
But after 10 spring practices, Quinton Newsome has edged his way to the front of the pack and practiced with the first team during Saturday's open practice in Memorial Stadium.
Newsome (6-foot-2, 180 pounds), like many of the defensive backs, strives to learn more and does a good job translating his knowledge onto the practice field.
"It's all about being able to take the coaching," Fisher said, "And being able to go out and take the film classroom teaching to the field, and then being able to make mistakes in practice and then come back and correct the mistake."
Newsome still has others on his tail for the corner spot, including Braxton Clark, Nadab Joseph and Tamon Lynum — who missed Saturday’s workout. The second-team defensive backs didn't have much drop-off from the first Saturday.
Fisher preaches to his players that no spot is solidified and he wants one of the second- or third-team cornerbacks to earn a starting role come fall.
Fisher is also high on safety Noa Pola-Gates and said he's in a similar position to where Myles Farmer was during last season. Farmer played in five games and caught two interceptions before suffering a season-ending injury.
Fisher sees Pola-Gates' potential and is pouring a lot into his development this offseason.
"This year is my focus to be able to get Noa going and getting a lot of reps," Fisher said. "Right now he's taking a ton of reps in practice, not complaining and doing a great job on special teams as well."
Wide receiver Omar Manning, a junior college transfer in his second season at NU, had a few beautiful catches Saturday. Fisher said all of Nebraska's wide receivers have been stressing his defensive backs.
"A lot of guys on the offensive side of the ball are picking up some steam and then my guys get a chance to have that kind of competition," Fisher said. "Guys like Omar, every single play is a problem. But guys get a chance to practice against someone like that every day, getting them ready to play against the big games."
Special teams work in progress
Special teams remains a work in progress halfway through spring, but coordinator/outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson coaches the group hard.
Dawson said kicker Connor Culp's injury that kept him out of Saturday's open practice won't be a long-term issue. In his absence, left-footed Tyler Crawford was NU’s top placekicker and kickoff specialist.
Dawson is demanding excellence from his specialists every minute they practice.
"All of the reps count," Dawson said. "You can't go, 'That was a my bad on that one.' We all know that. We saw it. The ball went 13 yards. We know it's your bad. We can't miss. Your shot is your shot. Right now you have an opportunity. You've got to be able to go out and perform and make the play. That's something we're on those guys all the time about."
A "good competition" continues at punter, where scholarship freshman Daniel Cerni is not 100% recovered from the injury he suffered last fall.
“I’m looking for more consistency out of those guys,” Dawson said. “We’ve got to be able to locate the ball. It can’t just be a free-for-all, where one time I kick it 70 yards and the next time I kick it 30 yards, who knows? There’s got to be that consistency where we’re putting the ball up in the air and we’re getting it exactly where we want it, we’re getting it located so we can get our coverage down and tie it all together.”
Punting has been an ongoing issue for Nebraska since the tragic death of Sam Foltz in 2016.
Punt location has been the biggest problem. Distance was never a struggle for Caleb Lightbourn — NU’s punter from 2016 through most of 2018 — but he’d often kick the ball far and straight to a punt returner.
When coaches tired of that trend, they replaced him with Isaac Armstrong, who was strong in the back half of 2018 but struggled at times in 2019. In 2020, NU signed Cerni to a scholarship, but he got hurt in fall camp and missed 2020. William Przystup was Nebraska’s punter last season, when its net average ranked 111th nationally.
Domann getting a rest
JoJo Domann isn't getting much work this spring, but his position coach isn't concerned.
Domann — whose skill set allowed Nebraska to create a hybrid outside linebacker/safety role for him — didn't miss a single rep last fall. Dawson, the outside linebackers coach, called his durability "mind-blowing."
Dawson said Domann has focused this spring on staying "mentally into it" and helping young players behind him.
Those two guys are Javin Wright and Isaac Gifford. Wright missed last season with an injury. Gifford played on special teams and a few snaps on defense. Dawson likes both, but Wright’s frame (6-3, 205) is intriguing for a position that asks for coverage on one play and pass rush on the next. Wright made a one-handed impression during Saturday's practice.
"Javin's a real big guy and I saw he became Twitter famous with the catch," Dawson said. "I saw that popping up all over the place, which is awesome. He's got that great athleticism and he's super-long and he's another guy with a very high football IQ. It doesn't take him a lot of reps to say, 'OK I got you, Coach, I understand.' Not that he doesn't make mistakes, he's going to make mistakes, but he corrects his mistakes, and that's a big deal."
'Everybody is bought in'
Count defensive lineman Deontre Thomas among the big believers in this Husker football team.
"This is the best spring I've been a part of since I've been here," said Thomas, who has been in the program since 2017. "You can not only tell, but you can just feel everybody is bought in and just competing with each other."
Why? Thomas said the older players are leading well, and the younger players — Thomas cited Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers on the defensive line — are stepping into leadership roles and becoming more dominant players.
Thomas missed almost all of last season with multiple injuries, including one right before fall camp was over and another in the Penn State game. It was a season he lost in terms of development, but this spring he’s been working with the top defensive line as sixth-year senior Ben Stille mostly rests.
“I messed up on some plays and he came up to me after that play,” Thomas said. “‘You’re supposed to do this,’ and I said, ‘Oh, you’re right.’ He’s been doing a good job coaching us up.”
Thomas has mostly been working at defensive end, and a little bit at nose tackle.