Husker notes: Current and future Huskers weigh in on Nebraska's loss on social media

LINCOLN — Reaction from players in and around the Nebraska program trickled in on Twitter. None were pleased with a lopsided home loss to Illinois.
Freshman defensive back Ronald Delancy, who tweeted before kickoff he wouldn’t be playing Saturday, aired his frustration on social media, posting “We (supposed) to be way better than that, as a team wasting talent.”
Freshman outside linebacker Jimari Butler, who also didn’t suit up, posted “Can’t be losing the easy ones” and “not supposed to lose to no damn Illinois.”
A pair of 2021 commits also weighed in on Twitter in Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone and Texas receiver Latrell Neville. The wideout tweeted “Yikes” while Fidone — one of the top tight ends in the country and NU’s highest-rated recruit in the cycle — wrote “I’m not sure what to think.”
Illinois punter gets loose
On paper, Nebraska’s special teamers had a productive day.
Punter William Przystup booted two punts in the second quarter for an average of 49 yards, pinning Illinois inside its own 20-yard line with just under five minutes left in the half.
Placekicker Connor Culp made a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter, in addition to two PATs.
But there were a few hiccups that didn’t help the Huskers.
The Huskers forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter when Illini punter Blake Hayes trotted out onto the field. Instead of booting the ball away, the senior Australian waited until all but one Husker defender cleared and hesitantly took off for a 14-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.
Other special teams mistakes came in the second quarter when sophomore cornerback Nadab Joseph was flagged for holding on a 34-yard Cam Taylor-Britt punt return, and freshman safety Isaac Gifford was called for a false start on a Nebraska punt.
Quick hits
» Nebraska was without senior running back Dedrick Mills and backup Ronald Thompkins, neither of whom suited Saturday. Freshman Marvin Scott took the most carries among running backs, running eight times for 22 yards, while receiver Wan’Dale Robinson added seven for 60 yards. Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson ran once for three yards.
McCaffrey (26 for 122) and Adrian Martinez (two for eight) accounted for the bulk of the rushing production.
» Receiver Oliver Martin and defensive back Joseph made their Husker debuts Saturday. Martin, a transfer from Michigan and Iowa, caught two passes for 30 yards and also returned a punt for seven yards. The junior college transfer Joseph was flagged for holding on a second-quarter Illinois punt, negating a Taylor-Britt’s return.
» Matt Farniok took over at center after halftime for Cam Jurgens, who Frost said “kind of reaggravated his foot” and couldn’t push off it. Boe Wilson took over for Farniok at right guard. Jurgens saw his streak of 13 straight starts snapped earlier this season and has had nagging injuries.
“I think that might have contributed some to the snap issues that we continue to have and have to get fixed as a coaching staff,” Frost said. “But he just wasn’t full speed and we had to make a change.”
Nebraska hosts Illinois
