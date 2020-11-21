Husker notes: Current and future Huskers weigh in on Nebraska's loss on social media

But there were a few hiccups that didn’t help the Huskers.

The Huskers forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter when Illini punter Blake Hayes trotted out onto the field. Instead of booting the ball away, the senior Australian waited until all but one Husker defender cleared and hesitantly took off for a 14-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.

Other special teams mistakes came in the second quarter when sophomore cornerback Nadab Joseph was flagged for holding on a 34-yard Cam Taylor-Britt punt return, and freshman safety Isaac Gifford was called for a false start on a Nebraska punt.

Quick hits

» Nebraska was without senior running back Dedrick Mills and backup Ronald Thompkins, neither of whom suited Saturday. Freshman Marvin Scott took the most carries among running backs, running eight times for 22 yards, while receiver Wan’Dale Robinson added seven for 60 yards. Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson ran once for three yards.

McCaffrey (26 for 122) and Adrian Martinez (two for eight) accounted for the bulk of the rushing production.