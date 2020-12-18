Husker notes: Dedrick Mills to decide soon if he head to NFL or return to Nebraska

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After one of the best games of his career, Dedrick Mills — who had 191 yards rushing and 45 receiving — was asked whether this season, his fifth in college, would be his last before he heads to the NFL.

Mills said he hadn’t thought about it much yet. But the end of the season is close, and Mills will have to decide fairly quickly whether to pursue a NFL career or return for a sixth year allowed by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Y’all probably see something in a few days, maybe another week or so,” Mills said. “That’s all I’ve got.”

Mills battled injuries most of the season — he missed nearly three games with a knee ailment — but wasn’t feeling much regret for things that didn’t get done in 2020.

“Wish I’d had more that earlier in the season, but it is what it is,” Mills said. “...Whatever I can do to help my team win, I did it, despite all the talk and stuff on Nebraska.”

McCaffrey unavailable

Nebraska navigated Friday’s game without its backup — and occasional starting — quarterback.