Husker notes: Dedrick Mills to decide soon if he head to NFL or return to Nebraska

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After one of the best games of his career, Dedrick Mills — who had 191 yards rushing and 45 receiving — was asked whether this season, his fifth in college, would be his last before he heads to the NFL.
Mills said he hadn’t thought about it much yet. But the end of the season is close, and Mills will have to decide fairly quickly whether to pursue a NFL career or return for a sixth year allowed by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Y’all probably see something in a few days, maybe another week or so,” Mills said. “That’s all I’ve got.”
Mills battled injuries most of the season — he missed nearly three games with a knee ailment — but wasn’t feeling much regret for things that didn’t get done in 2020.
“Wish I’d had more that earlier in the season, but it is what it is,” Mills said. “...Whatever I can do to help my team win, I did it, despite all the talk and stuff on Nebraska.”
McCaffrey unavailable
Nebraska navigated Friday’s game without its backup — and occasional starting — quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey traveled to New Jersey but watched the game from the sidelines in street clothes because of what coach Scott Frost called “health reasons.”
“He’ll be fine,” Frost said.
True freshman Logan Smothers was the backup QB and would have gone in if Nebraska had chosen to replace Adrian Martinez, who struggled early with two lost fumbles and two interceptions. McCaffrey still traveled, Frost said, in part because the team wasn’t totally sure he would be unavailable and in part because it was concerned about having its signs stolen and wanted another player there who could serve as a decoy.
McCaffrey, too, simply wanted to be there for the rest of the Huskers.
“He’s a big part of the team,” Frost said. “If I was in that spot whether I was able to play or not, I’d want to be with my team.”
Corcoran shines in starting debut
The headliner of Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class made his first career start a memorable one.
Or perhaps a higher compliment, Frost said, is that he actually recalled very little from the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder on the left edge of the offensive line.
“I didn’t notice him, and that probably means he played pretty well,” Frost said. “... If we ran for 365 yards and I didn’t notice a freshman left tackle, that probably means he played pretty well. We’ll watch the tape and figure it out, but he’s got a lot good football ahead of him.”
Corcoran was part of an offensive line starting four underclassmen, including two redshirt freshmen in left guard Ethan Piper and right tackle Bryce Benhart. The Lawrence, Kansas, native recorded multiple pancakes and Nebraska ran his way more than once on critical conversions in the 28-21 win over Rutgers.
Corcoran is just the sixth true freshman to start a game on the offensive line in Nebraska history and the first to every do so at left tackle. He filled in Friday for four-year starter Brenden Jaimes, who announced last week he was opting out of the rest of the season and turning his attention to the NFL draft.
On special teams
Aaron Cruickshank got Nebraska for the second time in his college career, as the former Wisconsin return specialist returned a kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The junior returned one 89 yards as a Badger in Lincoln in 2019. Fellow Scarlet Knight Bo Melton also had a productive night, returning four kickoffs for 94 yards.
Nebraska returned two kickoffs for a combined 27 yards.
Despite only putting up 21 points, Nebraska only punted twice in the ball game. Backup punter Tyler Crawford booted two in the first half for 47 and 35 yards, respectively. The best punt of the night came when Martinez pooched a punt out of the shotgun, downing RU on its own 1-yard line.
Rutgers punter Adam Korsak knocked five punts at an average of 43.4 yards per attempt, pinning Nebraska inside its own 20 four times.
Big Ten kicker of the year, Connor Culp, was perfect on four PAT attempts, even as one was 10 yards longer than normal because of a Travis Vokolek holding call. Rutgers kicker Valentino Ambrosio was also perfect, splitting the uprights on a 36- and 42-yard field goal.
Quick hit
» Frost said Nebraska never intended to send a kickoff to Aron Cruickshank. By the time it booted one deep in the third quarter, NU had decided the “sky right” kicks — high boots to around the 15-yard line — were giving Rutgers too good of field position. The deep kick just went too close to the return specialist who also made a house call against the Huskers while with Wisconsin last year. He brought back Friday's kick for a 98-yard touchdown that gave Rutgers a 21-14 lead.
“We wanted the ball kicked deep away from him,” Frost said. “I don’t really have an answer for you — those are bad mistakes that shouldn’t happen and can’t happen.”
