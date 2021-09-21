Husker notes: Defensive line nears full health ahead of stiff test at Michigan State

Depth may loom larger as Nebraska returns to league play, Tuioti said. The Huskers have yet to see more than 83 defensive snaps in a game (Buffalo) and saw 67 against Illinois and 69 against Oklahoma.

Walker and a big MSU line have yet to execute more than 72 plays in a game, meaning every run play could weigh heavily in the outcome.

“(Walker) is powerful, he’s got great vision, he can cut it back, he can hit it frontside,” Tuioti said. “Takes more than one guy to tackle him and it shows up on tape. Kenneth Walker, he’s the best running back we’re going to face to this point. One of the best running backs in the country. Nearly averages a first down every time he touches the football. So he’s definitely got our attention. The offense goes through him and we’ve got a great challenge ahead of us.”

That old-school Nebraska option

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held moved to the coaches box during games at the request of Scott Frost, and he said he’s still adjusting to the experience.

Held has focused on Nebraska's triple option game. Held appears to have had some hand in its continued development and use during games this season.