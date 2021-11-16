Husker notes: Deontai Williams may return to action for Huskers against Wisconsin

LINCOLN — Safety Deontai Williams has been practicing and may return to the Huskers’ lineup against Wisconsin.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he and NU players want Williams back, but the sixth-year senior will make a decision on game day.

“He’s got a lot to do with that — how does he feel?” Chinander said. “He can be cleared as long as he feels good. I’m looking forward to him playing in the football game, whether it’s a limited amount of snaps or the whole game.”

Williams injured his knee after an interception at Minnesota on Oct. 16. He missed the Purdue and Ohio State games. Myles Farmer started in his absence.

» Chinander said Isaac Gifford — the freshman slated to replace the injured JoJo Domann — has been practicing well all season and should be in the mix for specific personnel packages. Wisconsin’s run offense is different from a spread attack, so NU may have other personnel packages it can use.

“We’ve got really smart guys on the back end, so we can move those pieces around,” Chinander said.

» UW’s run game is tough to stop, Chinander said, because of “really good gap schemes” and a clear identity that relies first on four-yard runs before popping to longer runs.