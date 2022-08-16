Husker notes: Devin Drew already in mix for playing time; Blaise Gunnerson finally healthy

LINCOLN — Devin Drew, in camp just one week, has put himself in the mix for playing time. The Texas Tech transfer, who wanted to graduate from his alma mater before arriving at NU, hasn’t made the kind of “blowups” one might expect from a player who arrived in mid-August.

“He’s dialed in, he’s operated, he’s going to compete for a chance to play,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said of the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder. “Realistically, in Ireland, you get here late, you’d expect him to take some reps. How many? I don’t know, we’ll see through this week, but I’d expect he’d take some reps in Dublin.”

Along with Drew, NU has Ty Robinson, Colton Feist, Stephon Wynn and Nash Hutmacher among the top defensive linemen.

Both Hutmacher and Wynn will play in Dublin, Chinander said. They have different skillsets, with Hutmacher’s power and Wynn movement skills complementing each other.

Gunnerson gaining attention

Chinander sang the praise of redshirt freshman Blaise Gunnerson Tuesday morning.

“He’s in a really good place right now,” Chinander said. “Does he deserve to play? Absolutely. He’s going to play reps.”

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound edge rusher has battled injuries throughout his time in Lincoln. But he’s finally back healthy and has made quite the impression this fall. Chinander said Gunnerson had another “really good” scrimmage and he “couldn’t be more proud” of where his game is at right now. Especially as he battles for playing time at a deep edge position.

Gunnerson has grabbed the attention of defensive line coach Mike Dawson too.

“Blaise is a guy that’s a tireless worker and a big-time football junkie,” Dawson said. “He studies and watches film, and he does a great job taking notes in the meeting room and the classroom. If he makes a mental error on a play or is out of a gap or misses an assignment, he’s visibly upset about it. And he makes sure that that’s not going to happen again.

“I think that mental attitude has allowed him, obviously with his body type and how physical and strong he can be — that’s allowed him to elevate (his game) big-time.”

Gunnerson arrived in Lincoln as one of the top defensive end prospects in the country. However, he dealt with a series of injuries throughout high school and they’ve since followed him to Nebraska. Gunnerson was held off the field in 2020 and was limited to just three games last season.

But a healthy Gunnerson could fly under the radar and provide a boost to NU’s defensive front this season.

“He’s been doing a great job working hard and he’s bigger and stronger (this fall),” Dawson said. “And hopefully that’s going to carry over to a little bit less of that so he’s not in the training room too much. Hopefully we keep him in the meeting room and on the field instead.”

Depth stands out to Dawson

The Huskers are treating next Saturday’s season-opener the same as any other away game and are heading to Dublin with one job in mind.

“This isn’t a bowl game or anything we’ve earned,” Dawson said. “We’re going to play Northwestern and it’s more of a business trip.”

With 11 days left before kickoff, Dawson’s position group is one of the deepest and most intriguing positions in camp. And that depth will surely be on display in Dublin.

“You’re never satisfied as a coach with where everything stands, but I think between the inside guys and the edge guys we’ve been able to put it together pretty good,” Dawson said. “This day and age you can’t just go out and play four or five guys, that’s not going to allow you to make it through the season.

“You’ve got to do a good job of rotating, especially early in the season. But at the same time, guys have to earn their spot, and they have to earn their opportunity to go out there and play.”

And speaking of players earning their opportunity, Dawson also lauded the impact TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis has made this fall.

“Number one, he’s a great guy. He’s got a great personality and he handled being the new guy in the room really well,” Dawson said. “I think he’s earned the trust of the guys as the new guy coming in and done a nice job with that. But also has played extremely hard.

“There’s some pressure on him too to learn a whole new system and learn the new language. And I think the way that he’s attacked that impressed the guys. He's got a pretty humble demeanor for a guy that's a really good player and he's done a nice job fitting in."

Quick hits

» Nebraska began its preparation for Northwestern on Tuesday. Chinander said the Wildcats avoid making mistakes, have one of the best offensive tackles in the league (Peter Skoronski) and a good running back in Evan Hull.

“I expect them to come out and run the ball and be physical,” Chinander said.

» Nebraska’s defense had a strong scrimmage, Chinander said, in both tackling and rushing the passer.