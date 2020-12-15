Husker notes: Erik Chinander discusses Cam Taylor-Britt's targeting penalty

Erik Chinander agreed with the no-call on the field.
When the Nebraska defensive coordinator saw the replay in the coaches’ box of safety Cam Taylor-Britt’s tackle on Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, he knew, “Man, they’re going to call this thing.”
Targeting. Sure enough, Taylor-Britt got flagged for leading with his helmet and ejected. Chinander said Taylor-Britt led with his shoulder before his helmet connected with Morgan’s helmet. Chinander also said Taylor-Britt’s tackle was one that occurred five or six times during the game.
“But the guy wasn’t wearing a quarterback jersey,” Chinander said. “When the quarterback gets out and runs, we have to be ultra, ultra-conscious of taking our head out.”
Taylor-Britt has twice been ejected for targeting this season. Deontai Williams got ejected in the Ohio State game. Chinander said it’s “tough” to be physical right now, and targeting fouls are becoming so common that defenders won’t have much choice but to go “ultra low” at the knees.
“There’s going to be a lot more skill players with season-ending injuries,” Chinander said. “There’s going to be a lot of ACL (tears).”
The call, which occurred late in the second quarter of NU’s 24-17 loss, was a “potential 11-point swing,” Chinander said. Minnesota didn’t have to kick a field goal, and instead scored a touchdown, Meanwhile, NU lost time off the clock that helped hinder a two-minute drill drive to answer.
“That was a crucial moment in the game,” Chinander said.
Dismuke aimed to get better
The wait to get meaningful playing time had nothing to do with Marquel Dismuke’s decision to stick around at Nebraska.
“It’s not like I was eager to play, but I was eager to get better,” Dismuke said.
Once he got better, he said, he knew he was ready to see the field. After redshirting his freshman year and playing on the scout team, Dismuke saw action in all 12 games his redshirt freshman year — mostly on special teams — starting one game. His sophomore year was similar with mostly special teams action. During his junior year, he cemented himself in a starting spot, recording 67 tackles while playing through injuries.
“It was kind of tough, but I can’t dwell on the past,” he said. Dismuke has been healthy his senior year. So far he has accumulated 40 tackles, four tackles for loss and four pass breakups. “It's not your time when you think it's your time, but it's going to be your time eventually,” he said.
This year a good learning experience, Robinson says
Robinson said the Huskers have set themselves up well for next year because everyone knows what has to happen to avoid losing all the tight, one score games.
“We've been through so much adversity. It's almost like next year, everybody knows exactly what we need to do,” Robinson said. “Everybody — and with the guys that will be coming — we have a standard already set of what needs to happen every week of practice, every game day, everything that needs to happen going on from here on forward.
“So this year, it was just a big learning thing for a lot of us, especially being younger, especially on the offensive side,” he said.
Scott Frost has said multiple times that NU, maybe more so than other teams, was stymied by the pandemic’s cancelation of spring football and nonconference games to start the year, being a young team. Robinson agrees that it hurts younger players.
“Just from personal experience, I know if we didn't probably start out with South Alabama last year — and we started out with a Big Ten game — I would have been in who knows what,” Robinson said. “I would have been frightened every other game after that. I just think it helps them a lot having this year under their belt, and then going into next year.”
Huskers finishing out challenging recruiting cycle
First things first, Chinander said. People around the country have it far worse than Nebraska coaches when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, NU’s defensive coordinator said, the challenges have been significant in putting together a 2021 recruiting class amid an NCAA-mandated dead period that has been in place since mid-March.
Many of the Huskers’ known 2021 commits visited campus as juniors while others came on their own in the last nine months. Some have never been and will still make things official during the early signing period that opens Wednesday.
Chinander said similar situations will play out around the country. Coaches haven’t been able to see prospects in person to size up how they’ve matured physically. They haven’t been able to have a casual conversation in their living room and get to know them as well. Virtual meetings only go so far.
“The real truth of the matter is there’s going to be kids around the country at every program that are probably going to sign a scholarship letter that have never been in a room with a coach,” Chinander said. “It is what it is — it had to be that way this year — but that’s a little scary. I don’t think any of us would probably marry somebody that we only met over Zoom. But some of that’s gotta go on.”
The reality is “unfortunate” not only for coaches, Chinander said, but 2021 prospects too. None were able to use their all-expenses-paid official visits to see a school.
Quick hits
» Rutgers leads the Big Ten with 60 tackles for loss and its per-game clip in that category (7.5) ranks 26th nationally. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said staying on schedule will be key for an offense that has mostly been unable to overcome penalties or negative plays this season. “We gotta keep it simple for our guys, let them play where they’re not thinking and do the stuff that we do well,” Lubick said.
» Practices have been “going good” this week, Lubick said. Players have responded well after the Minnesota defeat and shown excitement to compete again this weekend. “The effort’s been there and the execution’s been there,” Lubick said. “Now the big thing is — and I know all media and fans are worried about it — we’ve got to execute on (Friday). We’re worried about it as well.
Nebraska closes out regular season against Minnesota
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.