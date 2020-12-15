Husker notes: Erik Chinander discusses Cam Taylor-Britt's targeting penalty

Still, NU’s defensive coordinator said, the challenges have been significant in putting together a 2021 recruiting class amid an NCAA-mandated dead period that has been in place since mid-March.

Many of the Huskers’ known 2021 commits visited campus as juniors while others came on their own in the last nine months. Some have never been and will still make things official during the early signing period that opens Wednesday.

Chinander said similar situations will play out around the country. Coaches haven’t been able to see prospects in person to size up how they’ve matured physically. They haven’t been able to have a casual conversation in their living room and get to know them as well. Virtual meetings only go so far.

“The real truth of the matter is there’s going to be kids around the country at every program that are probably going to sign a scholarship letter that have never been in a room with a coach,” Chinander said. “It is what it is — it had to be that way this year — but that’s a little scary. I don’t think any of us would probably marry somebody that we only met over Zoom. But some of that’s gotta go on.”

The reality is “unfortunate” not only for coaches, Chinander said, but 2021 prospects too. None were able to use their all-expenses-paid official visits to see a school.