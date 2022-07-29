Husker notes: Erik Chinander's goal for Nebraska this season? More sacks and turnovers

LINCOLN — Nebraska's defense had its best season under coordinator Erik Chinander last year. With a handful of key transfers, Chinander has a clear goal for 2022.

"We've got to get a few more sacks and we've got to get a few more turnovers," Chinander said Friday. "I'd like a lot more and a lot more, but, if we can get another sack a game, another turnover a game. We did a good job of intercepting the ball last year. We didn't get enough punch-outs and enough fumble recoveries, so we're really concentrating on that as we start fall camp."

NU expects its pass rush to make a jump with the addition of TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, who has been second-team All-Big 12 for each of the last two seasons.

Chinander envisions scenarios where Mathis, Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson are on the field at the same time as pass rushers.

"If you're a good coach, you put your best guys on the field the whole time, so if they're your best pass rusher, you've got to get them out there," Chinander said. "We've already started that talk a little bit. You've got to have plan for when they're all available and you've got to have a plan for when they're not all available, whether it's somebody's tired or somebody gets nicked up a little bit. But you watch the NFL, there's so many personnel changes and packages, we've got to adapt to that and have some packages as well."

'Edge' players, D-linemen hearing same message

Mike Dawson’s position meetings will be larger this season.

Gone are the days when Nebraska outside linebackers and defensive ends were part of separate groups. Now they’re all called edge rushers — a catch-all term the Huskers began using with their updated roster this summer — and join the rest of the defensive line as the front-facing tone-setters for the Blackshirts.

The NU assistant coach said Friday the melding has been a positive one — it’s better for everyone to hear the same things. He led the Husker D-line in 2018, then the outside ‘backers the last two seasons after a one-year stint with the NFL’s New York Giants in the same role in 2019.

“These guys have to work together so much, especially when we’re in our four-down spacing,” Dawson said. “They’ve really got to know what each other is doing all the time so for them to be able to hear and understand not only what they’re doing but what the guys next to them is doing, I think that’s been a big advantage for the guys to be able to grow in their own learning about how they need to play their position. I think it’s worked out well.”

Nebraska lists nine “edge” players headlined by Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor and TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis while redshirt freshmen Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson appear to be clear No. 2s. Coach Scott Frost earlier in the week said the position has quickly become one of the strongest on the team.

NU’s edge players effectively function as outside linebackers in a 3-4 formation and defensive ends in a 4-3 look, Dawson said. All must be able to rush the quarterback, set the edge against the run and drop into pass coverage.

D-linemen shave heads

One of Nebraska’s younger defensive linemen, Nash Hutmacher, arrived at his media appearance with a shaved head. So did one of the veterans, Ty Robinson.

That wasn’t a coincidence. The group of interior defensive linemen chose to do it together.

"We got most of the guys — Colton Feist has a wedding on Saturday that he has to go to, so we're going to get him after his wedding is done," Hutmacher said.

It was group decision, Hutmacher said, to do so just after Fan Day Tuesday night, and mirrors quirky decisions made over the years by Husker players. Former Husker tight Jack Stoll got a few guys into wearing mullets. Former receiver Kade Warner wore an almost cartoonish mustache one season.

In this case, Robinson came with the idea, Hutmacher said.

“We were all on board with it,” Hutmacher said.

Leaders in the DB room

While their teammates return home after practice, Nebraska’s defensive backs stay behind, huddled together in the film room.

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher is at lunch. The players call the shots (and call out the mistakes).

Redshirt DB Myles Farmer said Quinton Newsome led the charge to continue the player-led meetings, which have been held since at least 2019, the year Farmer arrived. And Newsome, Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates are the most vocal during those sessions.

“It’s about getting all the guys in there and letting them know what they’re making mistakes on,” Farmer said. “It’s about being a leader, a real teammate.”

Farmer said he corrects fourth-stringers the same way he would a starter.

“We all get the same plays,” he said, which means they can all learn from each other’s mistakes.

Entering his fourth season, Farmer tries to relate his teachings to Fisher’s.

Meanwhile, Fisher watches the film by himself as well. Then he watches it again with the players, highlighting his observations and focus point. Then the players go home and watch it again.

Fisher’s theory: If the Huskers watch enough film, they’ll learn to self-correct. Or, as Farmer put it, “You’ll make a mistake (in practice), and you’ll know that you just made a mistake,” Farmer said. “You know what you did wrong, and you know how to correct it.”

'Be Cam Taylor-Britt … and better'

Quinton Newsome used to get in trouble, Fisher said, for losing track of Nebraska’s newest pupils.

Fisher would send Newsome a text: He saw a freshman walking across campus. Did Newsome know where?

“I put the ownership on the older guys to make sure (younger players) are taken care of,” Fisher said.

Newsome has grown in that regard this offseason, though. On the first day of fall camp, the fourth-year DB saw a freshman sitting in the back of NU’s meeting room. So Newsome grabbed his backpack and plopped down next to the freshman.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Fisher said.

Newsome’s leadership growth is a byproduct of his ascension on Nebraska’s depth chart. NU has high expectations for its top cornerback after a strong sophomore season where Newsome tallied 57 tackles and four pass breakups in 11 starts. Newsome expected to be named to the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, and he said at Big Ten media days that it didn’t sit well with him “at all” when he wasn’t.

Fisher, who considers himself “the coach that will keep Quinton humble” said Newsome needs to earn such a distinction.

“You’ve got to put yourself on that list,” Fisher said. “You have to go out and dominate college football. You have to be one of the top corners in the country. You have to be Cam Taylor-Britt … and better.”

“(Newsome) is getting there. I’m glad he’s thinking about it. Now he knows what he’s got to do.”

Quick hits

» Nebraska will scrimmage in the ninth practice, Chinander said. The Huskers donned half pads Friday after two straight days of workouts in “helmets and underwear.”

Most of NU's first three practices, Chinander said, were focused on understanding the scheme, communicating well, and getting in position to make tackles.

NU worked on second-and-long packages Friday after standard first-and-second down work Wednesday and Thursday.

» The most vocal players in Travis Fisher’s DB room? Farmer, Newsome, Marques Buford and Tommi Hill, the Arizona State transfer.

Hill doesn’t understand NU’s coverages as well as the incumbents yet, Fisher said, but Hill’s enthusiasm is unmatched.

“He's probably the most vocal, passionate guy out there on the field,” Fisher said.

» Transfer defensive backs Omar Brown (Northern Iowa) and Kaine Williams (Alabama) are “still learning the playbook” according to Farmer.

Williams is doing well. Brown has been jumping routes in practice.

» Ty Robinson says junior defensive lineman (and Yutan native) Colton Feist has always been an impressive player. He’s just been stuck behind bigger ones.

This fall, however, Robinson thinks Feist is going to “get his shot” at a role. Feist is in Robinson’s words, “a sleeper” with some of the best fundamentals in his position group.

“And he's just really got that motor,” Robinson said. “Being from Nebraska, I know it means a lot more to him playing on the Huskers.”

» Marques Buford called Nebraska’s fall-camp model “the best, most strategic idea by anybody in the country.”

The team has practice for three straight days, then a day off before repeating the pattern for the next few weeks.