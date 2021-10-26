Husker notes: Even a 'play or two' will benefit Husker freshman Thomas Fidone

He’s also more than happy to play the role of second pitch man for the option and get the opportunity to run the ball.

“I really enjoy that honestly," Falck said. "It’s just fun to get the ball in your hands facing down the field, rather than always catching with my back turned, so it’s a little change of pace there.”

Quick hits

» Allen said the team isn’t acting like one that has lost five games, but is instead eager to prove its progress during the next month.

“I’ve got a good vibe from the team right now that we’re hungry to go hit people,” Allen said. “It’s been evident in practice. We’ve almost had to tell each other to chill out a little bit because we’re so eager to smash heads.”

» Freshman defensive back Marques Buford said he regularly checks in with his brother, Mario, about the recruiting process. Mario is a Class of 2024 athlete in DeSoto, Texas, with scholarship offers including Nebraska, Oregon and Mississippi State.

Marques Buford’s advice — just play your game and go wherever feels right.