Husker notes: Even a 'play or two' will benefit Husker freshman Thomas Fidone

LINCOLN — The four-game redshirt rule went into effect one year too late for Austin Allen.
Nebraska’s fifth-year tight end would have loved to get a taste of college football as a skinny true freshman in 2017, but instead sat out the entire season in order to preserve his year of eligibility. The next fall, the NCAA allowed players to appear in up to four games while keeping their redshirts.
The current framework should prove beneficial for first-year tight end Thomas Fidone, Allen said Tuesday. Fidone — NU’s top-rated recruit from the 2021 class — is almost fully recovered from a spring ACL injury as he works up to game speed.
“There’s a lot of experience to gain just from even stepping on the field one time and doing one play,” Allen said. “I think it’s valuable for a guy like even Thomas to get on the field for a play or two.”
Fidone still has plenty of learning to do with the playbook like any other newcomer, Allen said. But he's adjusting well to the technique NU teaches and should be ready to weather first-game jitters sometime in November.
Scott Frost said Monday that Fidone is still “shaking a little bit of rust off” in his recovery.
“When he's ready to play and gives us as good or better of a chance to win as the other guys, then he will be out there,” Frost said. “He’s got a really bright future and we’ll see how quick that comes.”
Receivers are 'flying around'
A weekend filled with golf provided the recharge senior receiver Levi Falck needed ahead of the second half of Big Ten play.
After a bye week, Falck thinks the passing game is well on track to continue the upward trajectory it followed before the Minnesota game.
“Just talking around the receiver room, we’re all flying around,” Falck said. “And you can tell that we got some good off time.”
The receivers will need that extra zip facing four teams with winning records. This weekend’s opponent, Purdue, is tied for fourth nationally in fewest plays allowed of 10-plus yards, but they also allow more plays of 30-plus yards than the average.
Nebraska’s option schemes may be uniquely set up to exploit that.
“We’ve been executing the option pretty well, which brings those defenders up and has their eyes inside, which allows us to run by those guys, so it’s definitely helped," Falck said.
That unlocks what Falck believes to be the thing Husker receivers need to improve on most — making downfield catches.
Falck has been more of a possession receiver, but that doesn’t relieve him of the duty to run routes downfield, nor does he want it to. He’s coming off his best three-game stretch as a Husker. Last year against Purdue he set career highs as a Husker in catches and yards.
He’s also more than happy to play the role of second pitch man for the option and get the opportunity to run the ball.
“I really enjoy that honestly," Falck said. "It’s just fun to get the ball in your hands facing down the field, rather than always catching with my back turned, so it’s a little change of pace there.”
Quick hits
» Allen said the team isn’t acting like one that has lost five games, but is instead eager to prove its progress during the next month.
“I’ve got a good vibe from the team right now that we’re hungry to go hit people,” Allen said. “It’s been evident in practice. We’ve almost had to tell each other to chill out a little bit because we’re so eager to smash heads.”
» Freshman defensive back Marques Buford said he regularly checks in with his brother, Mario, about the recruiting process. Mario is a Class of 2024 athlete in DeSoto, Texas, with scholarship offers including Nebraska, Oregon and Mississippi State.
Marques Buford’s advice — just play your game and go wherever feels right.
“I tell him to go where his heart is,” Buford said. “I tell him every day, just because I go to Nebraska, you don’t have to come to Nebraska. I would love for you to come to Nebraska — it would be a great look for you to come to Nebraska — but if your heart’s not at Nebraska, you don’t have to come here."